World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

President Jokowi Highlights Priority Issues For G20 Indonesia 2022

Friday, 3 December 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Indonesia assumes G20 Presidency: "A Trust, and an Honor"

JAKARTA, Dec 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says the Indonesia G20 Presidency will focus on three priority issues, namely: inclusive health management, digital-based transformation, and the transition toward sustainable energy. Indonesia officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, continuing the Presidency relay from Italy.

"In its G20 Presidency, Indonesia will focus on handling inclusive health care, digital-based transformation, and the transition to sustainable energy," said Jokowi. The Indonesian President spoke at the Opening Ceremony for G20 Indonesia 2022 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesia will carry the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" for its G20 Presidency, "A trust and an honor for Indonesia, and an opportunity to make a greater contribution to the world's economic recovery."

The President emphasizes that Indonesia would strive to build fair and sustainable world governance based on world peace and social justice. "Indonesia will try to build fair world governance, and strengthen world solidarity in overcoming climate change and sustainable development, and gather commitment from developed countries to help developing countries," Jokowi said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto conveyed Indonesia's G20 Presidency aims for the world to emerge from the crisis and become more resilient. To achieve the goal, it requires a transformation in the way of working, a change in mindset and business model, as well as opportunity utilization amid the pandemic to bring new breakthroughs.

Jokowi continued, "During this G20 Presidency, Indonesia will use the forums at the G20 to fight for the aspirations and interests of developing countries to create fair governance in the world. This is to strengthen world solidarity in overcoming the threat of climate change and promote sustainable development."

The G20 is a global forum consisting of 19 countries and one European Union. G20 was formed in 1999, contributes to 80% of the world's GDP and 75% of world exports. The Bali Summit will take place in October 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, for G20 Heads of State and Government. It is the pinnacle of G20 work carried out within Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.

Indonesia's G20 Presidency runs from December 1, 2021 until November 30, 2022. Visit G20 Indonesia 2022 at https://g20.org/ and see the virtual G20 Presidency at https://g20virtualgallery.id/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


UN: Violations Of Palestinian Rights Puts Two-State Solution At Risk, Chief Warns
The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Monday... More>>



Oxfam: Afghanistan Faces Multiple Crises
ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Christian World Service, Oxfam Aotearoa and World Vision New Zealand say that while Afghanistan faces chronic poverty, persistent droughts, war, the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis, winter is about to bring a whole new set of challenges...More>>




World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>


Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 