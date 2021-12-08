Australian Recording Artist Launches World-First Song Auctioning Platform

A New Zealand born, Australian recording artist, who in the last decade has worked and toured with prominent musicians including Lime Cordiale, Rick Ross, 360 and Bliss n Eso, has launched a world-first platform where the general public can bid on unreleased music from established music artists.

Saint Lane, a successful hip-hop artist who clocked up 1.5 million streams on his debut EP and was formerly signed to Ministry of Sound, spent half of 2019 in America working alongside some of the world's top producers including Andrew Dawson and Mike Malchicoff (Kanye West).

With the music industry coming to a grinding halt due to Covid, Saint Lane has created ‘Silent Song Auction’ (SSA), a website which gives musicians the opportunity to sell unreleased songs in a 72-hour auction where only the cover art, length of song, and year of recording are revealed to the public.

The successful bidder is granted full ownership and licensing of the song which will remain exclusive to the owner forever, alongside artwork for the song and a personalised video from the artist.

“After a Silent Song Auction, the artist receives ninety percent of the sale, while we retain the remaining ten percent to re-invest into the ongoing development of the platform,” said Saint Lane.

Silent Song Auction was curated to aid artists who have been financially struggling for years since the demise of CDs and the popularisation of streaming services such as Spotify.

“We want to help artists fund their albums, tours and music videos without the assistance of a major record label, and without sending the artist into personal debt,” said Saint Lane.

“This is where Silent Song Auction comes in."

“Streaming services only pay around $0.0033 per stream and record labels are only searching for songs that match the algorithms for those streaming services.

“This makes it extremely hard for artists to generate income, especially when touring has been mostly wiped out over the last two years due to the pandemic.”

As a result of Covid restrictions on live performances, coupled with strict Spotify algorithms, artists like Saint Lane have been forced to think outside of the box to earn a living and distribute music.

“I came up with the concept of Silent Song Auction to support myself, but I also wanted to create a platform to help support other musicians,” said Saint Lane.

“When an artist is making a record, so many beautiful songs are left unreleased because of the decisions made by record labels.

“I’ve heard hundreds of masterpieces that will forever sit on a hard drive simply because they don’t tick certain boxes for a label to take the financial risk of releasing them.”

The first Silent Song Auction commenced on Tuesday, 30 November, and concluded on Friday, 3 December. The song was an unreleased track from Saint Lane entitled ‘Vulgar’ and sold for $9,000 to a long-term fan.

“With one song and 72 hours, we generated more money than my entire Spotify catalogue.”

“I wholeheartedly believe Silent Song Auction is going to change the dynamic of the music industry and place leverage back with the artist's vision.”

