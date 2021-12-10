World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Governments Must Coordinate And Implement Evidence-based Travel Measures

Friday, 10 December 2021, 7:39 am
Press Release: Airports Council International

ACI World joins the call for coordinated travel measures

Montreal, 9 December 2021 – Airports Council International (ACI) World expresses its frustration that calls to governments for coordination and collaboration for the safe resumption of travel continue to go unheeded.

With public health as the priority, ACI World urges governments to greatly improve coordination for travel measures between countries and implement risk- and evidence-based approaches for a safe return of travel. The current patchwork of travel restrictions around the globe continues to affect the global aviation system and the millions of livelihoods that depend on the trade, tourism and investment that air transport provides.

The sudden imposition of travel bans by some States in reaction to the identification of the Omicron variant has been denounced by international bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO), which clearly stated that “blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread” of variants and that they “place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.”

ACI, the voice of the world’s airports, joins the United Nations, WHO, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in calling for risk-based travel measures that are coordinated across countries.

In addition, ACI World reinforces the need for countries to adopt harmonized digital health credentials for testing and vaccination that would be accepted across borders. This would allow for better management of travel measures along with better adaptation to the evolving health situation.

“Travel bans and border closures are not the solution as variants emerge,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “Aviation stakeholders want to be part of the solution to safely restore international travel, but we desperately need governments to coordinate amongst each other and collaborate with the aviation ecosystem. This is what was agreed at a recent global conference at ICAO and governments now need to follow through.

“We must also remember the value and jobs created by the entire aviation and tourism sector—protecting the population with the right risk-based approach will improve the social, health and economic circumstances for the communities we serve. And this will help them rebuild.

“Furthermore, the WHO and others emphasize that access to and the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is critical to controlling the spread and emergence of new COVID-19 variants, and we urgently need international cooperation to deliver.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Airports Council International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 