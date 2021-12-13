World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Reopening Of Schools Is Good News For Children, Parents And The Rest Of Fiji

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: UNICEF

By Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF Pacific Representative, and Dr. Mark Jacobs, WHO Representative to the South Pacific

School is an important time for children’s learning and development and, even during the pandemic, it is possible to attend school safely. We therefore welcome today’s announcement by the Hon. Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Ms. Premila Devi Kumar, that all children will return to in-person learning, with Year 8 to 11 to resume on 4 January and Early Childhood Education to Year 7 to begin from 10 January, a decision that has been rightly applauded and welcomed by teachers, parents and children alike.

Here are the reasons why.

Around the country, there are more than 200,000 school children who have lost an estimated 1,050 hours each – and counting – of in-person learning since April, leading to these children being cut off from their education and the other vital benefits schools provide. While we acknowledge the massive efforts made in Fiji to provide school children with access to remote learning this year, the shift to remote learning globally has been associated with a learning loss. The importance of the teacher has never been so clear.

The good news is that children returning to school is not dependent on the availability of vaccines for children. The latest global guidance from UNICEF and WHO includes advice on safety measures, which can be adapted to the local context, showing that it is possible to make a safe return to school here in Fiji. We are reassured that the government is ensuring safety measures are adapted in schools across the country to provide all students with a safe and healthy learning environment.

In addition, the latest evidence shows that schools do not drive the spread of COVID-19 in the community. COVID-19 does not pose as high a risk to children as it does to adults, and children are more at risk of COVID in the community than they are in school, so long as COVID-safe measures are followed in schools. In short, children can be safe in school, and primary schools, preschools and early childhood education centres are not high-risk settings for transmission, especially if the right safety measures are followed. So, even when COVID-19 case numbers rise once more, schools can be safe havens and protecting in-person learning must be a priority.

There are also many other benefits for all children when they are in school. The majority of school children rely on their schools as a place where they not only gain important academic skills, but also critical social, emotional and life skills when they interact with their peers, receive psychosocial and child protection support, and access health, protection and immunization services. For some children, school is the one place where they can feel safe and protected, have positive experiences with their teachers and classmates, and develop to their full potential.

And, just as with the opening of the borders for tourists, education is also essential for the economic recovery of this country. Investing in education creates jobs, boosts economic growth and increases social cohesion. Sending children to school also allows parents to work and support their families during these difficult times.

The recent reduction in COVID-19 cases has been possible thanks to the cooperation of all Fijians in limiting the spread of the virus. And now it is vital that a similar whole-of-society approach is taken to support children in returning to school. Everyone has a role to play. Parents must ensure that their children return to school in January and, together with teachers, ensure that their children practise COVID-safe hygiene measures, including wearing masks, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and keeping at least one metre apart. It is also important that children do not go to school when they are sick. Children are nothing if not adaptable and resilient and around the world they have demonstrated that they can and will adopt the safe behaviours that allow them to return to school.

As the government has confirmed, it’s time for children across the country to pack their school bags and get excited, the school gates will reopen in January. On behalf of UNICEF and WHO, we commend the people and Government of Fiji for all the hard work that has made this announcement possible.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNICEF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 