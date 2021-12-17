World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UK Free Trade Agreement Sets Animal Welfare Challenge For Australia

Friday, 17 December 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Humane Society International

In a first for Australia, the free trade agreement signed today with the UK Government includes a chapter for animal welfare.

The chapter sees the Australian government formally recognise the 'sentience' of animals, an important principle increasingly adopted in modern animal welfare law. It also signs Australia up to a clear instruction to improve our animal welfare standards.

During the negotiations there was strong concern from UK industry and consumers over Australia's lower standards, which still allow for cruel battery cages and unnecessary mutilations to animals such as mulesing conducted without pain relief.

Image source: RSPCA England & Wales.

The Australia-UK FTA requires that "Each Party shall endeavour to ensure that its laws, regulations and policies provide for and encourage high levels of animal welfare protection and shall endeavour to continue to improve their respective levels of animal welfare protection, including through their laws, regulations and policies.”

Nicola Beynon, Head of Campaigns for the Australian office of Humane Society International states: "HSI Australia is pleased to see the Australian government sign up to an animal welfare chapter in the Australia-UK FTA. It marks the start of a process of improvement. The pressure is on Australia to raise our game to meet the animal welfare expectations of our UK trading partner.

As an example, the UK is a significant customer for Australian wool. Currently Australian standards allow a mutilation called mulesing to be undertaken on sheep, often without pain relief. It will be untenable for Australia to continue allowing mulesing if it is ensuring that its laws and regulations provide for high levels of animal welfare protection.”

HSI also welcomes the FTA's recognition of the connection between improved welfare of farmed animals and sustainable food production systems. Animal agriculture is responsible for 14-16% of greenhouse gas emissions. FTAs should not be seen as a green light for increased farm animal production. Climate change pressures demand sustainable agriculture production systems and a transition to plant based proteins.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Humane Society International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>


Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Sentenced For Candlelight Vigil
Union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, along with seven others, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for “inciting, organising and participating” in a candlelight vigil on the 4th of June 2020...
More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 