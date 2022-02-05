World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Madagascar: Recovering From One Deadly Cyclone, Bracing For Another

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 8:02 pm
Press Release: UN News

Lives, livelihoods, and vital crops are at risk across Madagascar with Tropical Cyclone Batsirai expected to make landfall within hours. Meanwhile, the island nation off the coast of East Africa is still reeling from the impact of Storm Ana last month, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday. 

“Frequent cyclones during the agricultural season mean loss of harvest, high food prices and increased food insecurity”, said WFP Deputy Regional Director Margaret Malu.

WFP at the ready

Two weeks after Storm Ana ploughed across Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi, causing heavy flooding, destruction to homes and public infrastructure and displacing communities, WFP is preparing for the impending arrival of Cyclone Batsirai.

“WFP is on the ground, and we are ready to provide logistics support to governments and NGO partners, to aid relief efforts and drones and boats, in case of flooding”, said Ms. Malu.

“We have also prepositioned food to be able to quickly provide emergency food assistance”.

Food supplies ‘in great peril’

In response to Storm Ana, WFP is working closely with governments, providing logistics support to search and rescue efforts, conducting needs assessments and organizing food distributions.

“The floods and bad weather have not only devastated homes and damaged property, but above all they have destroyed the livelihoods and sources of income of the affected households”, said Pasqualina Di Sirio, WFP Country Director in Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the UN agency continues its lean season food distributions and school meals programmes, where possible.

“Their short and medium-term food security is in great peril”, attested Ms. Di Sirio. “These families, currently in a situation of total destitution, will see their living conditions deteriorate in the absence of urgent assistance until their situation returns to normal”.

Extreme weather surges

Cyclone Batsirai has the potential to derail relief efforts underway in the aftermath of Storm Ana, that hit not only Madagascar but also Mozambique and Malawi. And the impact of devastating Cyclone Idai in 2019, is still fresh in the minds of vulnerable communities who are struggling to build their lives back.

Extreme weather events like cyclones have become more frequent and intense in Southern Africa – driving hunger and eroding development, causing devastation sometimes in a matter of hours, according to WFP.

Between eight to 12 tropical systems are expected during the current cyclone season, which runs from October to May.

WFP’s resilience programmes – including dam building and irrigation systems; drought resilient farming methods; and rehabilitating forests – support long-term food security and bolster communities to better cope with future shocks.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Storm Ana, the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, is supporting Government-led relief efforts to mobilize assistance for those displaced by flooding.

This includes cash, food, water, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as health, protection and camp management services at the displacement sites.

All activities emphasize COVID-19 risk mitigation and prevention.

Emergency accommodation site in Ampefiloha, Madagascar.

© WFP/Rakotoarisoa Rindran | Emergency accommodation site in Ampefiloha, Madagascar.

Bracing for Batsirai

At the same time, OCHA is ramping up efforts to prepare for the strong winds, heavy rains, and the ensuing destruction anticipated from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, which is expected to make landfall on the east coast of Madagascar as an Intense Tropical Cyclone shortly.

Batsirai has already passed Mauritius, where it left one person dead, 138 people in emergency shelter and at least 1,600 households without electricity, according to the International Red Cross.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bitter 16: New Report Documents Consequences Of Israel's Blockade On Gaza
About 1.5 million of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 2.3 million have become impoverished due to the Israeli blockade and restrictions imposed on the Strip since 2006... More>>

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 