Condemn The Bombings In Cagayan Valley! Stop The Attacks On Indigenous Agta

Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:31 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) strongly condemns the aerial bombings, strafing and militarization of indigenous Agta areas in Gonzaga, Cagayan Valley, Philippines. We hold the Philippine Army and state armed forces accountable for sowing terror against the citizens of Cagayan Valley and the indigenous Agta communities in the middle of pandemic.

Last January 29, locals of the Municipality of Gonzaga reported prolonged airstrikes and bombings initiated by the military’s 501st Infantry Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division. According to the residents, they estimated around 30 bombs dropped from dawn until noon and machine gun fire could be heard. “Two fighter jets & three helicopters continuously flew and bombed Gonzaga. It feels like there’s a strong earthquake,” according to ground sources.

The bombing has forced indigenous Agta living in the plains and mountains to evacuate in the municipality gymnasium, leaving their homes and livelihood, and exposing themselves to the threats of the pandemic. Until now, there is an unverified number of casualties and estimated extent of destruction due to continuing news blackouts by the military. Very strict border control is now enforced in Gonzaga blocking any options for information gathering, humanitarian aid and support according to reports.

Military press releases link the bombing and straffing to their clash with rebel New People’ Army (NPA) although local sources claim that the military has long declared Gonzaga as NPA-free zone and that no rebel activities has been reported for months.

The municipality of Gonzaga is known for its active offshore mining activities. In addition, talks of developing Gonzaga and its neighboring areas as an ecotourism site have been raised. Projects of road widening, hotel construction, airport development and declaration of a special economic zone have been eyed by the local government and private businesses, impacting indigenous communities and local population.

The International IPMSDL urges its members, networks and allies to strongly condemn this new wave of attacks on Indigenous Peoples and their communities in the Philippines and across the globe. We condemn this exaggerated bombings and glaring waste of peoples’ taxes and resources which could have been used to aid families affected by COVID-19 and the economic crisis it brought.

We push for an immediate independent inquiry into the incident and expedite humanitarian aid, support and restitution to all the victims and affected communities. Brazen militarization of indigenous and local communities must be denounced as we forward the full realization of their rights and welfare.

