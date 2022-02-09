MENA Climate Week 2022 Postponed

UN Climate Change News, 8 February 2022 – The first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, MENACW 2022, has been postponed due to concerns around COVID-19. Originally planned to take place 28 February to 3 March in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the recent surge in the Omicron variant cases requires the in-person meeting to be delayed, with new dates to be announced soon.

MENACW 2022 is an opportunity for governments, the private sector, cities, indigenous communities, youth and civil society to engage in solution-oriented dialogue, find common ground and collaborate on climate action. The Week will explore resilience against climate risks, the transition to a low-emission economy and collaboration to solve pressing challenges.

MENACW 2022 is also a key opportunity to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted at November’s COP26 and to carry regional momentum forward to COP27 in Egypt.

Registration for MENACW 2022 remains open until the event. Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible to stay updated by visiting the MENACW 2022 Registration website.

About MENACW 2022 and the Regional Climate Weeks in 2022

MENACW 2022 <https://unfccc.int/MENA-CW2022> is hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates – Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event is organized in collaboration with core partners UN Climate Change, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme and the World Bank Group. Partners based in MENA include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the League of Arab States (LAS) Secretariat, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

MENACW 2022 is part of the Regional Climate Weeks 2022 series, with meetings scheduled in Latin America and the Caribbean (LACCW 2022), Asia-Pacific (APCW 2022) and Africa (ACW 2022). More details on the full series of Regional Climate Weeks are coming soon.

