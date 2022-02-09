World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MENA Climate Week 2022 Postponed

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: UNFCCC

UN Climate Change News, 8 February 2022 – The first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, MENACW 2022, has been postponed due to concerns around COVID-19. Originally planned to take place 28 February to 3 March in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the recent surge in the Omicron variant cases requires the in-person meeting to be delayed, with new dates to be announced soon.

MENACW 2022 is an opportunity for governments, the private sector, cities, indigenous communities, youth and civil society to engage in solution-oriented dialogue, find common ground and collaborate on climate action. The Week will explore resilience against climate risks, the transition to a low-emission economy and collaboration to solve pressing challenges.

MENACW 2022 is also a key opportunity to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted at November’s COP26 and to carry regional momentum forward to COP27 in Egypt.

Registration for MENACW 2022 remains open until the event. Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible to stay updated by visiting the MENACW 2022 Registration website.

About MENACW 2022 and the Regional Climate Weeks in 2022

MENACW 2022 <https://unfccc.int/MENA-CW2022> is hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates – Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event is organized in collaboration with core partners UN Climate Change, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme and the World Bank Group. Partners based in MENA include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the League of Arab States (LAS) Secretariat, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

MENACW 2022 is part of the Regional Climate Weeks 2022 series, with meetings scheduled in Latin America and the Caribbean (LACCW 2022), Asia-Pacific (APCW 2022) and Africa (ACW 2022). More details on the full series of Regional Climate Weeks are coming soon.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Thousands Displaced
Tropical Cyclone Batsirai wrought havoc across Madagascar over the weekend, the second deadly storm to batter the African island nation since the beginning of the year. Batsirai made landfall on Saturday night local time, with wind speeds of up to 165 kilometres per hour... More>>

Bitter 16: New Report Documents Consequences Of Israel's Blockade On Gaza
About 1.5 million of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 2.3 million have become impoverished due to the Israeli blockade and restrictions imposed on the Strip since 2006... More>>

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>



UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 