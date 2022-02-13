Towards A European Confederation To Guarantee Peace - PACE

Ukraine - Russia - European Union: towards a European Confederation to guarantee Peace

Press Release - 10 February 2022 - English (French version follows)

Paris, France

In order to avoid another conflict between Ukraine and Russia and to anchor a stable peace in Europe, Pace, the Party of the Citizens of Europe, puts forward the proposal that follows.

Ukraine should decide to be a "non-aligned" country, neither member of NATO nor of CSTO.

This neutrality would allow setting up the capital of a European Confederation in Kyiv /Kiev, a decision which would have much meaning given the history of the city - Kyiv dates back to the 9th Century - and its geographical location, half way from Perm, on the Eastern limit of Europe, Ural, and from Copenhagen, Nicosia, Paris, Rome and Stockholm.

As the Confederation would bring together Ukraine, Russia, the European Union and all the member states of the Council of Europe, Kyiv would enjoy high visibility and economic benefits since an international capital always attracts much activity.

Beside neutrality the proposal implies that: a) Eastern Ukraine be pacified; b) basic democratic principles like the freedom of the press be fully respected in the host country of the Confederation.

The Confederation would focus, to start with, on Culture, Education and Economy.

A Confederation is an intergovernmental structure. Its member states remain fully sovereign.

Ukraine - Russie – Union européenne: vers une Confédération européenne pour garantir la Paix

Communiqué de presse - 10 February 2022 - Francaise

Afin d’éviter un nouveau conflit entre l’Ukraine et la Russie et d’ancrer une paix stable en Europe, Pace1, le Parti des Citoyens Européens, propose ce qui suit.

L’Ukraine doit choisir de rester un pays "non-aligné", ni membre de l’OTAN, ni membre de l’OTSC.

Cette neutralité permettra d’établir à KYIV / KIEV la capitale d’une Confédération européenne, décision qui aurait beaucoup de sens compte tenu de l’histoire de la ville - KYIV existant depuis le IXe siècle - et sa position géographique, à mi-chemin entre Perm, sur l’Oural, limite orientale de l’Europe, et Copenhague, Nicosie, Paris, Rome et Stockholm.

Etant donné que la Confédération réunirait l’Ukraine, la Russie, l’Union européenne et tous les pays membres du Conseil de l’Europe, KYIV bénéficierait d’une grande visibilité et de retombées économiques importantes, car toute capitale internationale attire de nombreuses activités.

Outre le non-alignement, cette proposition implique que : a) la région Est de l’Ukraine soit pacifiée ; b) que les principes démocratiques fondamentaux, tels que la liberté de la presse, soient pleinement respectés dans le pays hôte de la Confédération.

La Confédération se concentrerait, dans un premier temps, sur la Culture, L’Education et l’Economie.

Une confédération est une structure intergouvernementale. Ses Etats membres demeurent pleinement souverains.

10 février 2022

