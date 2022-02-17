World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement by the Acting PM of the Republic of Fiji

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 6:32 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

Statement by the Honourable Aiyaz Sayed - Khaiyum, Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum

Status of Withdrawal by the Federated States of Micronesia from the Pacific Islands Forum

16 February 2022

I welcome the statement from His Excellency David Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, on the temporary suspension of its withdrawal from the Pacific Islands Forum.

This is a positive development that is testament to the ongoing value of our Pacific Way, leadership and dialogue. It now allows us the time we need to progress and finalise our ongoing discussions.

The solidarity of our Forum Family is and has always been our priority and we remain committed to working towards an outcome that considers the views of all Forum Leaders.

Whilst I am very encouraged by the latest discussions towards a resolution, I also recognise and respect the sensitivities and fluidity of the ongoing political process, which will require the consideration and decision of all Forum Leaders.

Forum Leaders will meet in a Special Leaders Retreat next month to collectively discuss and agree on immediate next steps. This meeting will be followed by a face-to-face Forum Leaders Meeting to take place in the middle of the year in Suva, Fiji.

