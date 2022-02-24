World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Future Council Calls On Governments To Maintain Dialogue, As The Conflict Around Ukraine Escalates

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:08 am
Press Release: World Future Council

23rd of February 2022 - The World Future Council expresses grave concern about the escalating conflict(s) between Russia and Ukraine (and between Russia and NATO and its members), the catastrophic human suffering caused by any armed conflict, the serious implications this conflict has for peace in Europe, and the broader risks posed to peace and security in the world, including the risk of nuclear war.

We recognise that all parties to the conflict – Russia, Ukraine, the United States and other NATO countries – have security concerns. But these concerns must be addressed by peaceful means, not by the threat or use of force.

Better use should be made of diplomacy, mediation and the common security mechanisms that have been established to help resolve such conflicts – such as the United Nations, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), International Court of Justice and Permanent Court of Arbitration. Europe, USA and Russia’s security would be better served by increasing their reliance on common security and decreasing their reliance on arms races and military alliances.

“War has no place in the 21st century where pressing issues such as climate change, the pandemic and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals need to be prioritised” says Maria Espinosa, member of the World Future Council and President of the 73rd UN General Assembly. “The parties to this conflict have obligations under the UN Charter to refrain from the threat or use of force, and to resolve the conflict peacefully using any of the many mechanisms provided by the UN or other common security bodies."

“The forward deployment of nuclear weapons by Russia and the USA in the European theatre, along with provocative nuclear threat statements and operational readiness to use nuclear weapons, have elevated the risk of nuclear war occurring by miscalculation, accident or crisis escalation,” says Alyn Ware, Co-Chair of the World Future Council Peace and Disarmament Commission and Global Coordinator of Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament. “We call on Russia, the USA and NATO members to prevent such a catastrophe by announcing no-first-use policies, i.e. that they would never launch a nuclear war.“

“We remind the parties to the conflict that real human security issues - such as climate change, the pandemic and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals – are being threatened as this rising tide of militarism and armed conflict consumes political attention and financial resources and threatens the lives of current of future generations,” says Alexandra Wandel, Executive Director of the World Future Council.

We are distressed by the incendiary rhetoric, nationalist politics and disinformation campaigns that have polarised society – both within and between nations. We call on all parties to listen to the grievances and security concerns of others, fact-check allegations, refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and promote diplomacy.

“And most importantly, we support the majority of people in Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the world who do not want war,” says Kehkashan Basu, Co-Chair of the World Future Council Peace and Disarmament Commission and the youngest member of the World Future Council. “Their voices should be highlighted in media and respected by governments, so that we can build together a sustainable peace. We owe this to ourselves, to our children and to future generations.”

