European Parliament Leads In Global Pressure For Safe, Free And Fair Elections In The Philippines
“We welcome and commend the Resolution of the
European Parliament a week ago calling for international
monitoring of the current Presidential Election Campaign in
the Philippines, and urging other parliaments and
governments to follow the lead given in this
resolution,” said Mr. Peter Murphy, spokesperson for
the International Coalition for Human Rights in the
Philippines today.
“This resolution was
carried by a massive majority of Euro MPs, with 627 votes in
favor, 26 against, and 31 abstentions, indicating support
from almost all political tendencies. Yet, the Philippine
and Indonesian governments denounced it as interference in
the election process,” said
Murphy.
Following a thorough summary of the many human rights violations documented under President Duterte, the resolution called:
“on the
Philippine authorities to step up their efforts to ensure
fair and free elections and a non-toxic environment for on-
and offline campaigning; regrets, in this context, that the
Philippine authorities have not invited the EU to conduct an
election observation mission; calls on the Government of the
Philippines to ensure a safe, free and fair electoral
campaign and to take measures to ensure access for all to
electoral resources; calls on the EU Delegation and EU
Member States’ representations to support sending an
international electoral mission and give their full support
to independent local election observers, to regularly meet
with them and to closely follow up on any incidents reported
during the election campaign, including by addressing these
concerns directly with the Philippine
authorities.”
The parliament urged the
European Commission to set a timeframe for the temporary
removal of the General System of Preferences Plus from
imports from the Philippines unless the human rights
situation improved, and urged all member States to cease
supplying weapons to the
Philippines.
“ICHRP is organizing its own International Observer Mission for these important elections, following the thorough Investigate PH reporting on human rights violations in the Philippines last year,” said Murphy. “Our first bulletin will be issued on March 1.”