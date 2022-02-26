World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Welcoming The 7th High-Level Climate Action Champion

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

Announcement on behalf of the UN High-Level Climate Champions

UN Climate Change News, 25 February 2022 – Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin has been announced as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt. He will be joining Nigel Topping who continues in his role as the High-Level Climate Champion for the United Kingdom following the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin as the new High-Level Champion," said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa. "In Glasgow, we saw a groundswell of action towards achieving 1.5°C and building resilience for the most vulnerable communities. I’m confident Dr. Mohieldin brings the skills, the experience and the commitment to build an even stronger momentum and achieve the deep transformation required to reach a zero-carbon, resilient future."

Dr. Mohieldin is an economist with more than 30 years of experience in international finance and development. He is an Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund and has been the United Nations Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda since February 2020.

The role of the High-Level Champion was created in 2015 at COP21 in Paris to help realise the ambitions of governments to lower carbon emissions and build resilience to climate change. The Champions specifically bridge the work of governments with the many voluntary and collaborative actions taken by cities, regions, businesses, investors and civil society.

COP26 witnessed the largest mobilisation of real economy actors ever seen, firmly integrating the non-state and government agendas by establishing shared near-term goals and the pathways to reach them.

As the international community prepares for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, in November, the focus will be on converting this momentum into immediate action that will be reflected in curbing emissions and increasing resilience to climate impacts.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin on his appointment as the 7th High-Level Champion for Climate Action for COP27," said COP26 High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping. "I am immensely excited to be working with him on a dynamic non-state agenda, which is driving the ambition loop for accelerated government action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

The two Champions will work together to advance their five-year plan to drive greater ambition from non-state actors to achieve a net-zero, climate-resilient future, building on the foundational leadership of the Marrakech Partnership.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 