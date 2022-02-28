World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Association Of New Zealand Condemns Russian Acts Of Aggression And Calls For Restoration Of Peace And Law

Monday, 28 February 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: United Nations Association of New Zealand

The United Nations Association of New Zealand (UNANZ) condemns the Russian military action against Ukraine as an act of aggression that is clearly in violation of international law. We call on the New Zealand government to use its membership in the United Nations to help end the military action, restore peace and prevent further humanitarian suffering caused by the Russian action.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has clearly stated that “The use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold. This applies to the present military offensive. It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible.”

Regardless of any historical grievances and unresolved conflicts that Russia may have with Ukraine and the United States/NATO, the threat or use of force to resolve such conflicts is prohibited under Article 2 of the UN Charter.

President Putin’s acts have catapulted Russia and Ukraine into an armed conflict that, if not stopped, will lead to catastrophic suffering of both combatants and civilians in Ukraine, placing Russia at risk of a counter-attack which will cause suffering to Russian people many of whom oppose President Putin’s illegal actions, and could escalate to a broader regional war threatening peace and security in the world and elevating the risk of nuclear war.

UNANZ recognises that better use could have been made of diplomacy, mediation and common security mechanisms earlier in the conflict to address and resolve historical grievances. We call now on the United Nations and the international community to use all non-military means possible, particularly those outlined in Articles 33 – 41 of the UN Charter, to contain and reverse the invasion of Ukraine, and to hold President Putin criminally responsible for the act of aggression (Crime Against Peace), along with other Russian officials who are complicit.

The UN Security Council is unlikely to take meaningful action due to the veto power of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council (P5) which includes Russia. Indeed, this veto power has also prevented meaningful action from being taken on a number of other occasions when P5 members have breached the Charter with acts of aggression. Ultimately that veto power should be amended or revoked. In the meantime, in cases of such non-action by the Security Council, the UN General Assembly can take action normally under the Security Council’s mandate to address the conflict and respond to aggression as it has done so on occasions in the past, including under the Uniting for Peace resolution (377A, 3 November 1950).

UNANZ joins the UN Secretary-General and the people of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the world who do not want war, and who are appealing to the Russian government to end the military conflict, return the troops to Russia, and address their historical grievances through diplomacy and international law. It’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war. We need peace.

--

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from United Nations Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 