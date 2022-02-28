World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Caritas Funding Humanitarian Work In Midst Of Ukraine Crisis

Monday, 28 February 2022, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Caritas

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has agreed to send $10,000 to support Caritas work in Ukraine as we stand in solidarity with our sister organisations and with the people of Ukraine.

"We pray for all the people in Ukraine, especially the vulnerable and marginalised communities who will be most severely impacted by the recent invasion of the country. Eastern Ukraine has already suffered more than seven years of conflict which has dramatically impacted the lives of families, with more than 850,000 people forced to flee their homes and nearly 3 million people relying on humanitarian assistance. The invasion will only increase the number of people displaced and put those already driven from their homes in an even more vulnerable position" said Roger Ellis, Engagement Manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

Caritas Ukraine and Caritas-Spes are already helping thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are now desperately searching for a safe shelter, both in western Ukraine and abroad. The two Caritas organisations are providing Internally displaced people on the move with essential information, food, drinking water and personal hygiene kits, as well as a safe and secure place to sleep, eat and wash themselves. Caritas staff and volunteers also provide safe transport for displaced families to reach their loved ones.

Caritas has been working in eastern Ukraine since April 2014 and has helped nearly 826,500 people affected by the crisis since then. Caritas Ukraine will continue to assist the most vulnerable through providing essential emergency response, including emergency shelters, food relief packages and cash distributions. In addition, Caritas Ukraine continues to support impacted communities with the long-term impacts of conflict, including emergency supplies, education and healthcare.

"The invasion will dramatically worsen humanitarian need, displacing people from their homes, disrupting essential public services including water, power, transport and banking, and damaging vital infrastructure and homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues in Caritas Ukraine, Caritas-Spes and with all the Ukrainian people during this crisis" said Roger Ellis, Engagement manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

Donations to the work of Caritas in Ukraine can be made through the Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand website at https://caritas.org.nz/donate-online click on "Emergency Fund" and reference "Ukraine".

