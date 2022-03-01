World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

REMARKS: Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Puna - Statement On Ukraine

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:16 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

As Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum nations, I condemn the disturbing display of the Russian Federation’s military aggression against the innocent people and independent state of Ukraine. We have observed from afar the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Russia’s blatant disregard for international law.

Our Blue Pacific and global community relies on the rules based international order that has promoted peace between our global family for over half a century. Recalling the commitment of our Forum Leaders under the Blue Pacific’s Boe Declaration and Forum Declarations, which reaffirms the importance of the rules-based international order founded on the UN Charter, providing for the adherence to relevant international law and resolution of international disputes by peaceful means, respect for national sovereignty, collective action in response to unlawful challenges to national integrity and independence.

The challenges we face today as a global community are numerous and will not be overcome without peaceful dialogue.

Climate Change and COVID-19 must remain at the forefront of our global effort, not attacks upon the human rights and liberties of an independent people. I urge Russia to cease all hostilities against Ukraine and call on all parties to deescalate and allow peaceful dialogue and humanity to prevail.

February 26, 2022

