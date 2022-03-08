Youth Across New Zealand And Africa Start Global Peace Campaign

New Zealand based Rise for Lives founder and international coordinator, Timi Barabas, 20, has teamed up with activist Tafadzwa Chando, 24 in Zimbabwe to protest for peace in Ukraine following announcements of the Russian invasion this week.

Rise For Lives African Continent Coordinator, Tafadzwa Chando, (he/him) 24, based in Zimbabwe says the world is watching and uniting to fight for peace for all those affected.

“Having people suffer as a result of conflict and its effects is unacceptable. No one deserves to go through such suffering! Rise For Lives and millions of others beg for peace!”he says.

Timi founded the New Zealand youth-led global peace movement called Rise For Lives, launched the #riseforlivesukraine campaign on the 12th of February 2022, urging people across the globe to stand up and say no to the war between Ukraine and Russia. As a part of this campaign people all around the globe are filming videos of themselves expressing that they want peace for Ukraine. These videos are being posted across social media platforms in an educated and united effort to stand for peace.

"The riseforlivesukraine campaign aims to empower people all around the world to stand up for peace in Ukraine.” Timi says.

“We believe that people sharing their pleas for peace on social media will encourage many more people to speak up”.

Timi and Tafadzwa are also coordinators of Climate live, the international climate movement that had events held in 20+ countries last year with guest speakers including Greta Thunberg.

“Doing what is right instead of what is easy, is never our choice, it is always our responsibility. I challenge you to awaken your will to choose peace over violence!” Timi says.

The youth behind Rise For Lives have written the below open letter to the government of Russia, Ukraine and USA:

Dear World Leaders,

We, the youth of the world, are immensely disappointed and concerned. The future of our planet, in many cases due to your decisions, is at risk. The climate crisis has led thousands of us to make the decision to never have children of our own. Now with the invasion of Ukraine you could cause the immediate death and suffering of millions with your words, actions and decisions. Is this going to make you happy? Not only are your actions threatening our futures and those of our future generations, but you have also unleashed an agonizing war that will help destroy our environment and the future of our children. The actions you are taking are also taking our loved ones away from us in a way that is beyond description in any nightmare.

Our planet sits at stake of death, species are going extinct, emissions are rising, and natural disasters are destroying the lives of thousands everyday. According to the World Food Programme over 42M people are at serious risk of death due starvation, yet your biggest concern is starting yet another unnecessary war to add to our growing list of problems waiting for solutions? What about your children, grandchildren and loved ones? They won’t get hurt in this, right? Others’ children and loved ones don’t matter to you.

This decision will help destroy the planet, environment, and human life. Your actions are causing the suffering/hurt and death of thousands if not millions of innocent people. A death that we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. You think it will not affect you? You will just watch from your window how others suffer? Your children and grandchildren will be ashamed to look you in the eyes because of such atrocious moves to kill the innocent. They will carry the burdens of your choices physically and mentally. Others' pain will become their own. A future like this would make us feel scared to look in the mirror the next day.

We, the young people, who will be sitting in your chairs, wish we wouldn’t exist in a world where greed comes before love, where fear comes before care and where profit comes before human lives. For heaven's sake, today we have technology, diplomacy and knowledge. Today it’s our duty to act better, to do better and to choose better than those before us may have.

We do not want or need a war in Ukraine! We do not support a war in Ukraine and we will not stand by and watch it happen. Just because those people don’t have your position does not mean those people are less worthy or less deserving of the chance to grow up and experience a safe and healthy adulthood or to see their children grow up in their country without bombs flying over their houses and heads.

We ask you to take a moment and fully comprehend the implications of what this move may leave on our society and our world. This will have consequences for all of us for generations. It's not just about now, and it's not just about you, it's about tomorrow, and it's about us, our rights and our futures.

We ask leaders to use their common sense, diplomacy skills and resources to solve this situation without fighting. The question is not the way, it’s the will. Are you willing to handle this in an adult way?

No person can sit exempt from the consequences of their actions. Your choices impact us all.

Thank you.

Timi Barabas and Tafadzwa Chando on behalf of the youth behind Rise For Lives and millions of others who are asking for peace.

