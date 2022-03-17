World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IPU Assembly To Consider Parliamentary Action On The Climate Emergency

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Inter-Parliamentary Union

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is holding an in-person Assembly from 20-25 March 2022 in Indonesia.

The theme of the Assembly is Getting to zero: Mobilizing parliaments to act on climate change.

New Zealand will be represented by Louisa Wall MP and Hon Scott Simpson MP.

Louisa Wall MP is the Chairperson of the New Zealand Parliament’s IPU Group and is a member of the IPU’s Bureau of Women Parliamentarians. Hon Scott Simpson will be speaking to the theme of the Assembly during its debate.

Both members will engage with the issues that the Assembly, its geopolitical groups, its forums and committees will be considering.

The IPU slogan is “For democracy. For everyone”.

The Speaker noted that “this cross-party delegation will connect with global counter-parts to share thinking on a wide range of issues affecting parliaments and citizens. It’s also a valuable opportunity for our parliamentarians to stay abreast of international developments”.

Background:

“The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It was founded more than 130 years ago as the first multilateral political organization in the world, encouraging cooperation and dialogue between all nations. Today, the IPU comprises 178 national Member Parliaments and 14 regional parliamentary bodies. It promotes democracy and helps parliaments become stronger, younger, gender-balanced and more diverse. It also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a dedicated committee made up of MPs from around the world” IPU

