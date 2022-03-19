Cheaper And Easier Travel To The Cook Islands Starts Today

Travel to the Cook Islands gets easier and cheaper from today, Saturday 19 March, with a negative supervised Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) 24 hours before departure now being accepted. PCR testing, which remains in place, was previously the only approved method.

Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said all travellers to the Cook Islands must still provide a negative COVID-19 test before departure. From today this means either a supervised RAT taken within 24 hours of departure time from Auckland, or an RT- PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure time.

As well as being a cheaper and quicker test, the RAT is far less hassle for people, said Mr West.

RATs are easily accessed through pharmacies from $65 per test.

The Cook Islands has been open to fully vaccinated travellers from New Zealand since 14 January, with unvaccinated children aged under five years and three months also allowed entry into Rarotonga.

Today also marks the end of any requirement to have been in New Zealand for 10 consecutive days before travelling to the Cook Islands.

Good timing

Mr West said the RAT announcement was good timing for families wanting to book for the upcoming April holidays, which run from Friday 15 April to Sunday 1 May 2022.

“People can work in a great break without taking too much leave as the April holidays include Good Friday, Easter Monday and Anzac Day.”

Vaccinated travellers only: All visitors, including children 5-11 years of age must be fully vaccinated, with 14 days post their last shot. Children aged under 5 years and 3 months do not need to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 test required before departure: Visitors must take a supervised Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) no more than 24 hours before departure from Auckland or an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of departure from Auckland and show the official negative result form at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted with all visitors required to undergo a RAT and show a negative result before boarding their domestic flight. Children aged under 5 years and 3 months cannot currently travel to Aitutaki.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors are required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 96 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers are encouraged to download the CookSafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal CookSafe QR code issued when they complete the Cook Islands contact form.

Travel Requirements and a travel checklist for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel and will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

© Scoop Media

