World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Netflix And TAICCA Join Hands To Support Next Generation Of Films From Taiwan

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 6:41 am
Press Release: TAICCA

Taiwanese content has swept up the OTTs in the past year with premium productions and intriguing stories. Since 2018, Netflix has invested in Taiwan's original content. Meanwhile, since its establishment in 2019, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has allocated resources to support Taiwanese works and industries. As 2022 begins, Netflix and TAICCA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) together. Netflix invests in resources and cooperates with TAICCA to promote Taiwan's series, movies, animations, and other original content to the international market, delivering international exposure and marketing of high-quality Taiwanese content. Netflix will continue to develop and support Taiwanese content with TAICCA to showcase the best of Taiwanese talent and culture to the world. In January 2021, TAICCA announced the TICP (Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program) and CCDP (Creative Content Development Program) and approached Netflix. The two parties have a high degree of consensus on promoting Taiwanese content to the international market. After extensive discussions, the MOU was officially signed at the end of the 2021.

In regard to this partnership, TAICCA CEO Izero Lee said that TAICCA would keep boosting Taiwanese content and introducing more international resources to benefit Taiwanese industries. “We expect the joint force between TAICCA and Netflix can facilitate solid collaborations between Taiwanese and international creators in the long term, and also increase the visibility of Taiwan’s original content”, Lee said.

With the great performance in 2021 and through Netflix, more Taiwanese dramas have attracted eyeballs from both local and global audiences. The outcome has also increased Netflix's confidence in Chinese-speaking content development. From "The Magician on the Skywalk", "Tears on Fire", "Mother to Be", "Seqalu: Formosa 1867", "Gold Leaf", "Light the Night", to brand-new series "Mom Don’t Do That", “Copycat Killer” upcoming in 2022, Taiwanese series have inspired a lot of discussions in the local and global market. Besides these TV series, feature film “The Falls” is also distributed exclusively by Netflix worldwide. It represented Taiwan to compete for "Best International Film" at the 94th Academy Awards in the United States, and won the 58th Golden Horse Award in 4 categories, including Best Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. Other popular films, such as "Man In Love", "The Soul" and "Little Big Women", continue to draw the global audience's attention on Netflix. "American Girl", which won four awards, including Best New Director and Best New Actor, at last year's Golden Horse Awards, was also released on Netflix in March this year.

Jerry Zhang, Content Manager of Netflix, said: "The cooperation between Netflix and TAICCA shows our commitment to invest in the local creative industry: through the cooperation with the excellent Taiwanese creative team, we look forward to jointly launching the highest quality Chinese-speaking content for Taiwanese and global audiences."

In recent years, Netflix has been actively producing local original content. Netflix and TAICCA both believe that Taiwan has a diverse creative atmosphere, and the talent in the content industry has performed well. In 2022, Netflix will continue to support high-quality Chinese-speaking content with the partnership with TAICCA. In the future, we look forward to cooperating with Taiwanese industry and government to bring more Taiwanese original works to global viewers.

More Information

TAICCA Official Website

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from TAICCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 