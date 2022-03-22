NZPA Supports Global Effort To Document War Crimes In Ukraine

The New Zealand Police Association has joined with the International Council of Police Representative Associations (ICPRA) in its bid to assist documentation of war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

The association is a member of ICPRA and President Chris Cahill says joining this global effort alongside police unions from around the world is an important message of solidarity with our fellow police associations.

"We have asked New Zealand Police to set up an email address so families, friends and colleagues of people in Ukraine can have a safe place to send any evidence they have of the atrocities that we know are happening daily in this war," Mr Cahill said.

"ICPRA has taken a strong stance in supporting the opening of an International Criminal Court investigation into the actions of Russia, and by collating evidence that may be of use to such an investigation we can play a part in ensuring verifiable, time and date stamped and geo-located evidence is legitimately collated."

