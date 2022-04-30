El Salvador Talks Crypto With Policy Makers In Washington

Brazil: Criminal Proceedings Against Former President Lula Da Silva Violated Due Process Guarantees

The investigation and prosecution of former President Lula da Silva violated his right to be tried by an impartial tribunal, his right to privacy and his political rights, the UN Human Rights Committee has found... More>>





Chernobyl: Heightened Security Fears On Disaster Anniversary

On the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, the world is again concerned about the safety of nuclear power plants, amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which has seen shelling take place at Chernobyl, and other nuclear sites in the country... More>>

Congo: New Ebola Outbreak Declared

The health authorities of the African nation declared a new outbreak of Ebola after a case was confirmed in Mbandaka, a city in the north-western Equateur Province, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday...

More>>



