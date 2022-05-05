Sunergise Donates Solar Kits To Support Tonga

Sunergise New Zealand Limited today announces the donation of 500 portable solar kits to the Tongan Acting PM to aid recovery efforts following the Tongan volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Acting Prime Minister of Tonga Hon. Poasi Tei accepted the humanitarian support of 504 solar lighting and phone charging kits, presented by Sunergise and Clay Energy representative Nikolasi Fonua in the Tongan capital Nukualofa.

With 85% of the country’s population of 105,000 people affected by the 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai eruption and tsunami, Tonga faces a long road to recovery. The twin natural disasters resulted from what was probably the largest volcanic eruption in the 21st century with tsunami waves up to 15 m (49 ft) high.

Valued at FJD 75.00 each, The 1.5W NIWA Starlight One portable solar lighting and phone-charging kits each provide up to 45 hours of run time and will be distributed to households that remain vulnerable by Tonga’s Department of Energy in coordination with aid teams.

“The shockwaves from the disaster have been felt right around the Pacific,” says Sunergise director Ajay Raniga. “As solar providers in the region we, and our equipment partners at Niwa, show solidarity with the Kingdom of Tonga, which has been hit particularly hard following the eruption. They are doing a great deal to respond under challenging circumstances and these solar lighting and phone charging kits will assist to build resilience.”

Sunergise and Clay Energy have over 18MW of solar power implementations in the Pacific region.

© Scoop Media

