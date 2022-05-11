World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Regional UN Commission Celebrates 75th Anniversary, Launches Theme Study On “Reclaiming Our Future”

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 5:22 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Since its founding, ESCAP has served to promote cooperation among countries and ensure that economic, social and environmental challenges are met with sound research, policy development and technical assistance so all member States can meet their sustainable development ambitions.

In conjunction with its anniversary celebrations and to kickoff the 78th session of the Commission, members of the media and public are invited for the commemoration event as follows:

What: Kickoff for the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and commemoration of its 75th anniversary

When: Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10.30am – 11.30am (UTC+7)

Where: Hybrid event at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok and via Zoom

Register to attend: https://indico.un.org/event/1001092/

Key speakers:

· Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

· Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

· Tiziana Bonapace, Director of Information and Communications Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction, ESCAP

· Michelle Yeoh, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

· Aminta Permpoonwiwat, Youth delegate

The commemoration event will also feature the launch of ESCAP’s 78th session theme study “Reclaiming our future: A common agenda for advancing sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”. The study identifies elements for a common agenda for present and future generations centred on protecting people and the planet, leveraging digital opportunities, trading and investing more together, raising financial resources and managing debt. It underlines the need to listen and work with young people, placing women at the centre for crisis-prepared policy action and new people-centric partnerships.

For more information on the commemoration event: https://www.unescap.org/events/2022/kickoff-78th-session-economic-and-social-commission-asia-and-pacific

For more information on the 78th session of the Commission: https://www.unescap.org/events/commission78

