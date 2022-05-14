Afghanistan: UN Expert Visit To Assess Human Rights

GENEVA (14 May 2022) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, will undertake his first visit to the country from 15 to 26 May 2022.

Bennett said he would engage with the de facto authorities and a broad range of stakeholders to assess the situation of human rights, including with regard to the

implementation of obligations under international human rights instruments ratified by Afghanistan, and to offer assistance to address and prevent violations and abuses.

The Special Rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council. The mandate was established in resolution 48/1 in October 2021, and Bennett was appointed in April 2022.

The independent expert plans to meet senior members of the de facto authorities, representatives of national and international civil society and members of the diplomatic community. He will also conduct field visits to gather first-hand information.

The Special Rapporteur will deliver his findings in a report to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly later in the year. Bennett will conclude his visit with a news conference on Thursday, 26 May at 1000 local time.

Mr. Richard Bennett (New Zealand) was appointed as Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan by the UN Human Rights Council on 1 April 2022. He officially assumed his function on 1 May 2022.

