World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Long Path To Full Equality Says UN, Marking Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia And Biphobia

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 8:15 pm
Press Release: UN News

Marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on Tuesday, leaders from across the UN system called for a world where all people can live free from violence and discrimination.

The Day celebrates diversity and raises awareness of the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTIQ+) people.

Violations continue

In her statement, UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, reminded that despite the many recent positive changes around the world that resulted from the arduous work of LGBTIQ+ human rights defenders, “widespread violations continue: killings, torture, sexual violence, criminalization, and arbitrary detention”.

According to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), more than one-third of all countries still criminalize same-sex relationships. And LGBTQI people are denied legal protections, essential health care, civil and human rights, including a right to bodily autonomy when forced to go through medical treatment or needless surgery. 

Our Bodies. Our Lives. Our Rights

This year’s theme Our Bodies. Our Lives. Our Rights. aims to remind us that everyone has the right to fulfil their full potential through exercising bodily autonomy, for it is that right upon which other human rights are built. 

Ms. Bachelet stressed that “LGBTIQ+ people are entitled to the equal respect for their dignity and equal respect, protection and fulfilment of their fundamental human rights, just like everyone else”.

Raising concerns over the continued harassment of LGBTIQ+ human rights defenders, discriminatory restrictions on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, and new proposed discriminatory measures in a number of countries, including some that specifically target trans people, Ms. Bachelet urged States to act with urgency to do more to protect their rights.

‘Treated as criminals’

UN Women added their voice to the call, in solidarity with “all people of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and sex characteristics”.

Armed conflicts and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, have further fuelled injustices. 

“Over the last year, an increased number of laws and policies have criminalized and stigmatized gender diversity. For LGBTIQ+ people who are low-income, young, disabled, Black, Indigenous, or people of colour, such threats to bodily autonomy are experienced in conjunction with other forms of discrimination and marginalization”, UN Women said in a statement.

According to recent data, an estimated two billion people live in environments where LGBTIQ+ people are treated as criminals.

Only one third of countries protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation; only one tenth protect trans people from discrimination based on gender identity, and less than one in 20 protect intersex people from discrimination. 

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is now celebrated in more than 130 countries.

Forced to flee

Also marking the date, UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi highlighted the dangers for LGBTIQ+, with too many countries still considering same-sex relationships illegal.

In some countries, same-sex couples even face the death penalty, Mr. Grandi warned, noting that others “refuse or are unable to protect those who suffer or are at risk of violence” from gangs, their communities and even their own families.

“Confronted with this reality, many LGBTIQ+ people have no choice but to flee”, the UN agency chief said.

“Yet, even as they try to find safety, they often continue to face risks, including violence or sexual abuse. Discrimination is often the one thing LGBTIQ+ refugees cannot leave behind – in many cases it follows them across borders as they continue to face barriers to finding a safe place to live, a job, or even seeing a doctor”, Mr. Grandi continued.

UNCHR has redoubled its commitment to protecting the autonomy, agency, and rights of all forcibly displaced and stateless LGBTIQ+ people. 

Celebrated by everyone in society

Tackling those issues does not just require changes in laws and policies – it also requires greater acceptance, support, and celebration of LGBTIQ+ persons by everyone in society, including within the family.

Mr. Grandi added that everyone has a responsibility to counter homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia and “realize a world where all LGBTIQ+ people do not need to flee and can live — at home — in safety, dignity and with pride”.

With that in mind, the UN Human Rights Office launched a new UN Free & Equal thematic campaign celebrating diverse families that accept and support their members to thrive, no matter who they are, or whom they love.

The campaign calls on each and every one of us to stand up for the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people and for inclusive, supportive families, in all their diversity.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 