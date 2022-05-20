Giesen Comes Out On Top In The World’s Most Rigorous Wine Competition

Giesen has won two trophies at the 2022 International Wine Challenge, the world’s most rigorous, impartial and influential wine competition.

Giesen has been awarded the Marlborough Syrah Trophy for their Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2019 and the New Zealand Sweet Trophy for their The Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2017.

Duncan Shouler, Chief Winemaker for Giesen, says this win is outstanding for the business.

“To have only five New Zealand wines who won trophies and for two of those wines to be Giesen is such an achievement for us. I’m blown away.”

“So much hard work goes into each vintage – a lot of blood, sweat and tears. So to have some of our best celebrated on the world stage at such a prestigious competition is truly amazing.”

In the year ending December 2020 international exports of New Zealand wines reached more than $2 billion, and the demand for high-quality wine grown in New Zealand soils only continues to grow in international markets.

The International Wine Challenge sets the international benchmark for quality. The competition looks to single out the best of the best through a rigorous judging panel that sees each entrant tasted by a minimum of 12 wine experts across two rounds of judging.

The wine is tested against its faithfulness to style, region and vintage by experts, industry leaders, commercial decision-makers, buyers and masters of wine to find the highest quality of wine each year.

Giesen channels their four decades of winemaking experience into a craft collection of wines that showcase their most special sites, which is where both of these wines come from.

“These wines are among the best we have to offer. Each single vineyard selection wine is nurtured with meticulous hands-on viticulture. The fruit produces highly concentrated flavours which our winemaking team harnesses.”

Duncan says these vintages are complex and elegant in style with great structure and are among some of his favourites.

“The Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2019 is from Giesen Group’s revered Clayvin Vineyard in the Southern Valleys in Marlborough. The Syrah block is located at the top of the organic certified vineyard where warm daytime air help to ripen the grapes.”

“The finish has classic Syrah varietal expression of black fruits, white pepper and spice. The grapes were hand-picked and hand-sorted in the vineyard.”

“The Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2017 is from Wairau Valley in Marlborough. We even hand pick, grape stomp and basket press the traditional way.”

“The finish is bright, energised and persistent. Apricot, pink grapefruit, ginger with concentrated vibrant tropical fruits.”

“The result are these wines - an exceptionally pure expression of our land. Made with love, care and consideration for the fruit. We are so proud to be able to offer them to the world.”

ENDS

About Giesen Wines

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, Giesen Wines has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers’ investment in their people, vineyards, and equipment has led to their reputation as a powerhouse in the New Zealand wine industry. From their highly- awarded premium Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the commercially successful Giesen Estate range, Giesen produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion.

