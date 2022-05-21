UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet To Conduct Official Visit To China, 23-28 May 2022

GENEVA (20 May 2022) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday begins a six-day official mission to China, at the invitation of the Government. This is the first country visit by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to China since 2005.

During her visit, the High Commissioner is due to meet with a number of high-level officials at the national and local levels. The High Commissioner will also meet with civil society organisations, business representatives, academics, and deliver a lecture to students at Guangzhou University. Bachelet will visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and Urumqi.

At the end of her mission, Bachelet will issue a statement and is scheduled to hold a press conference on 28 May 2022.

An advance team of five has been in the country since 25 April to prepare for the High Commissioner’s visit. The team initially spent time in Guangzhou, where they conducted virtual meetings while in quarantine in line with COVID-19 travel requirements. Following quarantine, the team undertook meetings and visits in Guangzhou before travelling to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

