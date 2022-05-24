World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Metaverse GigaSpace Forms Strategic Partnership With UCOLLEX

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 5:56 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Animoca Brands backed NFT platform will join "Project Spaceport" to bring more brands & IPs to Web3 Metaverse

HONG KONG, May 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Virtual space metaverse GigaSpace (https://www.gigaspace.io/), today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with UCOLLEX (https://ucollex.io/), an innovative NFT platform focused on art and pop culture collectibles.

UCOLLEX will join "Project Spaceport", an initiative GigaSpace launched with MADworld (https://madworld.io/)previously, with the aim to bring in more intellectual properties and brands into the Web3 space.

Project Spaceport

Project Spaceport will be a cultural space district. Brands will be able to create their own virtual space when the Metaverse launches. For now, they can develop their presence in the Web3 space by having their logos and images cemented permanently on the "Map of the Galaxy".

Following MADworld, UCOLLEX is the second NFT platform joining this initiative.

Other features will help enrich the overall experience in this Space Metaverse. There will be a Museum of Brands in the GigaSpace Metaverse. It will be an innovative way for brands to showcase their products, vision and mission. Another exciting feature is branded avatars. These avatars will have numerous utilities.

Innovative VR Experience

In addition to bringing in brands to the metaverse, UCOLLEX will offer their VR technology for brands to craft unforgettable experiences and experiment with new ways to engage consumers in the Museum of Brands.

"This partnership will further our mission of closing the loop between creators and collectors, providing a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion," said Robert Tran, founder of UCOLLEX.

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make NFTs available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. It has successfully completed a US$10 million Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands and MCP IPX One Fund.

About GigaSpace

GigaSpace is a blockchain based virtual space metaverse where users can purchase land NFTs to create content and explore worlds. It offers a platform to drive the adoption of Web3 by helping brands and partners build their presence in the metaverse.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>





Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 