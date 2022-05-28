Building Automation Systems Market Is Poised To Grow At A Robust 7.8% CAGR Through 2031

The global building automation system market size is is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the building automation system market is fueled by the increasing requirement of energy-efficient facilities with enhanced security systems. Besides this, advancements in wireless communication technologies have lessened the complexity and the cost of installing building automation systems in the existing buildings.

As per a recent market survey by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global building automation systems market totaled US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021.

After buckling the impacts of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the global building automation systems market experienced year-over-year growth by 7.0% between 2020 and 2021.

Building automation systems offer interconnectivity of machines and devices to manage and streamline daily operations in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Growing demand for convenience and comfort among tenants in modern residential spaces will continue providing tailwinds to BAS sales.

Besides this, emergence of smart cities across several countries is spurring demand for building automation systems. These systems facilitate energy efficiency, water and gas supply, lighting, temperature control, along with superior security and surveillance in residential as well as commercial buildings.

As per FMI’s in-depth regional analysis, the U.S. is anticipated to witness high demand for building automation systems during the assessment period. Growth in commercial sector, coupled with penetration of building automation systems in schools, universities, hospitals, and entertainment centers are estimated to fuel market growth through 2031.

“Government-backed initiatives to encourage the development of smart buildings, coupled with post-sales assistance and services offered by market players will positively shape the demand outlook in the building automation systems market,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Building automation system services are estimated to dominate the product segment.

Sales of security and surveillance building automation systems will remain high through 2031.

Applications of building automation systems in commercial sector will continue gaining momentum.

The U.S. is expected to witness high demand for building automation systems, owing to expansions in the residential and commercial sector. FMI projects the North American market to grow at a positive 7.2% CAGR.

Growth prospects in the U.K. are projected to be bright, due to stringent government regulations regarding energy efficiency and conservation. The European building automation systems market is poised to expand at a 7.0% CAGR.

China will emerge as an attractive market, owing to government initiatives promoting the development of smart cities.

South Korea and Japan will collectively account for 7% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, Johnson Controls, Plc, Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, Emerson, AVASGLO Group, Signellent Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Comnatz Thailand Company Ltd, Deos AG, MCS Automation Technology Company Ltd., and Philips Lighting are some prominent players operating in the building automation systems market profiled by FMI.

As per FMI’s analysis, top 5 players in the building automation systems market comprise Siemens AG, Honeywell International, ABB, Schneider Electric, and Johnson Controls, plc, accounting for 44% of the total market share.

Prominent players in the building automation systems market are focusing on intensive research and development to add new products and services to their product portfolios. Apart from this, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers will remain key growth strategies among market players in the upcoming decade. For instance:

In August 2021, Schneider Electric released its new EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre architectures on Stratus Technologies’ ftServer edge computing platforms to move data center capabilities to factory floors. These systems integrate Stratus’ fault tolerance and virtualization with Schneider’s uninterrupted power supply and run critical equipment with no downtown.

In July 2021, Germany’s Bosch Rexroth and Gamuda Engineering announced a collaboration to offer building automation systems in the Malaysian construction industry. The collaboration is aimed to raise the Malaysian construction industry’s competency in automation.

