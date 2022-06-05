World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Paper Bag Market Is All Set To Reach US$ 7.3 Bn During 2022-2030 With CAGR Of 4.1%

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 5:44 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global paper bags market is there to witness steadiness in the form of a CAGR off 4.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is all set to reach US$ 7.3 Bn during this period.The research from FMI provides a comprehensive picture of the paper bag market. It includes data on the market’s growth potential, as well as growth drivers and restraints.

The market for paper bags is expected to grow exponentially, according to a new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), driven by a growing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging options. Paper bags are lightweight, biodegradable, and economical. They are also believed to be more environmentally friendly than plastic equivalents due to their inherent qualities.

Paper bag usage has been steadily increasing in industries including agriculture, construction, and others. As a result, between 2022 and 2030, the market for paper bags is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent

Paper bags are commonly used in the packaging of food, beverages, and other high-end products since they are non-reactive. As a result, the expansion of these industries will benefit the whole market.

The following are some of the significant takeaways from the report:

  1. Paper bags with a pinched bottom and an open mouth will continue to be popular.
  2. Brown kraft will continue to be the most popular material for creating paper bags.
  3. Paper bags with a thickness of 2 ply are expected to be in great demand as a disposable packaging solution.
  4. Paper bags are expected to be in great demand in the retail business.
  5. In APEJ, demand for paper bags is likely to increase.

Paper bags are becoming more popular as a more environmentally friendly alternative to single-use plastic bags. Paper bag sales are likely to increase as governments throughout the world limit the use of polythene bags and other plastic products. Some of the market’s most powerful players see this as a lucrative opportunity. “Some have even produced paper bags made from wastes like discarded newspaper to stand out in a crowded market,” says an FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The expected growth of the paper bag business has been hampered by the advent of new coronavirus. During extended periods of lockdown, the market had suffered with lack of raw materials, non-operational supply chains, shutting down of logistics facilities, and unavailability of workers, among other reasons. The major market participants, on the other hand, are working hard to improve their infrastructure in order to continue producing high-quality goods.

Who is the victor?

  • Top Key Players Coverd
  • International Paper Company
  • Novolex Holdings, Inc.
  • Ronpak
  • Welton Bibby And Baron Limited
  • El Dorado Packaging, Inc.
  • Langston Companies, Inc.
  • United Bags, Inc.
  • Genpak Flexible
  • Global-Pak, Inc.
  • York Paper Company Limited
  • Paperbags Limited
  • JohnPac Inc.
  • WestRock Company     

In the future years, competition in the paper bag market is expected to heat up. As a result, companies are increasingly relying on recycled resources when producing high-quality paper bags. Some companies are actively pushing for product launches in order to obtain a competitive advantage.

For example, RonPak recently developed a comprehensive range of paper bag goods with SQF certification and made with optical brightener with black light detection of glue, such as carry out, pinch-bottom, wraps, and others.

In the current year, JohnPac introduced their exclusive multi-wall paper bags in a variety of styles, including sewn open mouth, self-opening sack, pinch bottom open mouth, sewn valve, pasted valve stepped end, and others.

More Valuable Insights on Paper Bags Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offer a detailed and unbiased analysis of the global paper bags market. It provides historical data for the period of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (sewn open mouth, pinched bottom open mouth, pasted valve, pasted open mouth, flat bottom), material type ( brown kraft, white kraft), thickness (<2 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, >3 ply), end use ( agriculture & allied industries, building & cons, food & beverage, retail, chemicals, others), across six major regions (North America, APEJ, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Japan).

