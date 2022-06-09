A/NZ Smart City Projects Win At The 2022 IDC Smart City Asia/Pacific Awards

IDC released today its 2022 Smart City Asia/Pacific Awards (SCAPA) Winners. Out of over 330 smart city nominations from public and private enterprises in Asia Pacific, only 22 projects in 15 eService categories were named as the best of the best in their respective fields.

In its 8th year, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) continues to feature in the list of winners, with three of the 22 awards going to the region. These successes included awards for outstanding Smart City Projects for Transport Infrastructure, Public Health and Social Services, and Transportation (Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ridesharing).

"Once again the high level of innovation occurring in Australia and New Zealand smart city initiatives is being recognised in this year’s SCAPA awards. This work that is occurring will produce benefits accelerating the local economies while providing environmental and social impact benefits," says Louise Francis, IDC NZ Country Manager and Research Director.

These are the winners of the 2022 IDC Smart City Asia/Pacific Awards for A/NZ:

M4 Smart Motorway Project by the New South Wales (NSW) Government wins Outstanding Smart City Project for Transportation - Transport Infrastructure:

The M4 Smart Motorway Project undertaken by the NSW Government aims to help make the commuters' journey safer, quicker, and more consistent. Using intelligent technologies, the technology helps drivers navigate the road by monitoring traffic volumes and display different signs. It also features variable speed signs that change depending on current traffic conditions, and variable message signs informing drivers about expected travel times and traffic conditions. To ensure consistent traffic flow and making merging safer, this technology also includes a quick-change traffic light system managing volumes of traffic coming onto the motorway. Other features to note include in-road traffic sensors, additional CCTV cameras and additional maintenance bays.

Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer by Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation wins Outstanding Smart City Project for Public Health and Social Services:

The Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer (tool/project) was created alongside Nicholson Consulting, Deloitte, and the Centre for Social Impact. The free, interactive digital tool brings together complex population-level data sets from the IDI to create a searchable snapshot of young people’s lives, highlighting how advantages and disadvantages are playing out around Aotearoa. It’s available to all organisations and individuals working to deliver better outcomes for Rangatahi. Users can access the tool via the Foundation’s website via a simple registration process and website.

Transport Data Analytics Platform (TDAP) by the Hamilton City Government wins Outstanding Smart City Project for Transportation - Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ridesharing:

The Transport Data Analytics Program (TDAP) is an innovative system that automatically monitors the Hamilton City transport network and identifies traffic insights and incidents in real-time. The TDAP is an innovative system that automatically monitors the Hamilton City transport network and identifies traffic insights and incidents in real-time.

TDAP’s 24/7 system is a network of sensors and other technology that uploads real-time data from six live data sources to a cloud platform, and the outcomes are determined based on the feedback. Outcomes can vary from alerting traffic operators to network problems via text (e.g., faulty traffic signals, to identifying traffic congestion and rerouting traffic as necessary.

" Across ANZ these and other smart city investments will continue to transform our cities into more liveable and accessible environments. The innovations we are recognising in these awards are just a small fraction of the amount of innovation IDC is observing which will play a key role in addressing the challenges we all face as cities evolve to become the heart of the digital economy," added Francis.

IDC Government Insights advises governments on how to leverage technology to realign government services with the needs and expectations of citizens, to enhance service delivery, drive new revenue streams, and spur economic development.

