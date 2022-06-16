World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Than $1 Million Raised For MND Research Through Unique Truck Raffles

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 5:59 am
Press Release: MND and Me Foundation

More than one million dollars has been raised for Motor Neurone Disease research through unique truck raffles, with the latest, an “Expedition Truck” already bringing in more than $200,000, weeks out from the prize being drawn.

The vehicle is the fifth to be raffled by Australia’s largest transport and logistics specialist insurer, NTI, with funds provided to the MND and Me Foundation for research at The University of Queensland.

MND and Me Foundation CEO Jane Milne said studies were vital as little was known about the disease.

“We estimate there are around 2,500 people in Australia with Motor Neurone Disease and every day, two people are diagnosed and unfortunately two people pass away,” Ms Milne said.

“There is no known reason for people to develop MND. About 10 per cent of people are familial or genetic but we don’t know why the other 90 per cent suddenly develop Motor Neurone Disease.”

Valued at $265,000, NTI’s Expedition Truck features an Isuzu 4x4 crew cab which can be used as a working truck, and there’s also a 3.5 metre luxury motorhome that simply slides on and off the back via the click of a button.

NTI had now raised more than one million dollars over the five years.

“The support that NTI is providing for MND research goes directly into researchers at The University of Queensland and over the last four years, that funding has enabled these researchers to continue their work into hopefully finding a suitable treatment and ultimately a cure,” Ms Milne said.

NTI CEO Tony Clark said the cause was close to the business’ heart.

“People might wonder why a transport and logistics company is helping raise funds for MND research but it’s something we’re incredibly passionate about. A giant of our company, our former CEO, Wayne Patterson lost his battle with MND in 2018,” Mr Clark said.

“We’re excited to offer two vehicles in one in this latest raffle. The truck has great towing power, and the motorhome features a queen-sized bed, kitchenette, air conditioning, indoor and outdoor showers, LED lighting and TV, solar panels, water storage systems and more.”

The winner will be announced at NTI’s Supercars round in Townsville on 10th July.

