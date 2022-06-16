RightsCon 2022: From Internet Shutdowns To Digital Repression, Session Videos Now Publicly Available

Last week, June 6 — 10, Access Now hosted the 11th edition of RightsCon, the world's leading summit on human rights in the digital age. Throughout 560 sessions, participants and speakers unpacked some of the most pressing topics at the intersection of technology and human rights from ending internet shutdowns to digital repression and resistance. Many of the RightsCon 2022 session videos are now available on Access Now’s YouTube channel, including:

The 12th edition of RightsCon will take place in Costa Rica (and online), June 5 — 9, 2023.

