RightsCon 2022: From Internet Shutdowns To Digital Repression, Session Videos Now Publicly Available
Last week, June 6 — 10, Access Now hosted the 11th edition of RightsCon, the world's leading summit on human rights in the digital age. Throughout 560 sessions, participants and speakers unpacked some of the most pressing topics at the intersection of technology and human rights from ending internet shutdowns to digital repression and resistance. Many of the RightsCon 2022 session videos are now available on Access Now’s YouTube channel, including:
- RightsCon 2022 Highlights featuring key moments from across the 2022 summit.
- RightsCon 2022 Opening Ceremony featuring prominent speakers detailing the most pressing issues facing digital rights today, including: Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Valeriia Ionan, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Transformation, Government of Ukraine; Mylene Cabalona, President, BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN); Melissa Chan, RightsCon Studio Host and Journalist; Brett Solomon, Executive Director, Access Now; and many more.
- On Ukraine, Belarus, and the role of technology companies in combating the spread of disinformation featuring Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus.
- Fireside Chat: Local-to-global efforts to flip the switch on internet shutdowns featuring Berhan Taye, Senior Advisor, Internet Governance and Policy, Internews; Peggy Hicks, Director of the Thematic Engagement, Special Procedures, and Right to Development Division, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); and Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager, Access Now.
- Iran’s last unblocked social media: Instagram and all its discontents featuring Mahsa Alimardani, Senior Researcher, ARTICLE19; Rana Rahimpour, BBC World Service, BBC Persian Broadcaster and Journalist; Julie Owono, Executive Director, Internet Sans Frontières (Internet Without Borders) and Executive Director, Content Policy & Society Lab, Stanford University; and Muhammad Abushaqra, Content Policy Manager, Meta.
- In Conversation: the impact of system and structural racism against people of African descent featuring Dominique Day, Chair, UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent and Executive Director, DAYLIGHT.
- Plus many more.
The 12th edition of RightsCon will take place in Costa Rica (and online), June 5 — 9, 2023.