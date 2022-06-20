Laminating Adhesives Market To Hit US$ 4.33 Bn By 2027: Says FMI

The global laminating adhesives market is estimated to top US$ 4.33 Bn by the end of 2027 in comparison to the US$ 3.10 Bn registered in 2021

Shifting approach toward low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) & environmentally sustainable adhesives continue to drive global laminating adhesive market. Growth in disposable products is another factor enabling broader consumption of laminating adhesives in the packaging industry. In 2027, the laminating adhesives market is projected to reach US$ 4.33 Bn in 2027, expanding at a healthy 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The laminating adhesives market is expected to experience significant growth, owing to growing industries - food, pharmaceutical, automotive and construction. Moreover, governments across the world are substantially investing in the healthcare sector, which is again expected to bolster the demand for laminating adhesives.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11275

The COVID-19 Impact on Global Market Scenario

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has significantly affected every facet of industrial sector globally. This has steered several changes in the laminating adhesives market landscape. Self-quarantine regulations have led to supply shortage and event withdrawals, and market players are gradually shifting their sources away from East Asia, given production and manufacturing disturbances in the region. However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to boost the adoption of flexible packaging to enhance food safety and thus, would offer new opportunities for players in laminating adhesives market.

In the global laminating adhesives market, food packaging applications are likely to hold key market shares. Among laminating adhesive types, water based laminating adhesives are expected to capture over 50% share of global market value, owing to their low-VOC content that reduces the negative impact on environment.

Key Takeaways of the Study

Factors such as increasing disposable incomes and rising urbanization that will continue to boost demand for packaging adhesives and increase packaged consumer goods sold in supermarkets, e-commerce websites, and other retail outlets will augur well for laminating adhesives market.

Water based adhesives are estimated to outpace solvent based laminating adhesives market, especially in the US and Europe over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are likely to see healthy growth in their respective transportation equipment markets, as manufacturers of automobiles and aerospace equipment are increasingly embracing adhesive technologies to reduce vehicle weight and thus meet fuel efficiency requirements.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing market of laminating adhesives, fueled by robust increases in motor vehicle output and construction spending.

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11275

Competition Overview

Major players involved in the laminating adhesives market are focusing on expanding their customer base and distribution channel to meet the growing demand for laminating adhesives. For instance, in May 2022, Arkema S.A.’s subsidiary company Bostik S.A. expanded its distribution channel of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) in the US. The MRO product line includes glue sticks, anti-seize compounds and lubricants, woodworking lubricants, epoxy adhesives, and aerosol adhesives to satiate the rising demand from manufacturers across the country.

Key players involved in the laminating adhesives market include The DOW Chemical Company, Huber Group, Arkema S.A., TOYOCHEM CO., LTD., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., SAPICI S.p.A., H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Bayer AG, and among others.

Laminating Adhesives Market by Category

By Product Type:

Solvent Based

Water Based

By Application:

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Other End-use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11275

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Ferro Aluminum Market: Ferro aluminum's hardness and tensile strength are expected to drive up demand for ferro aluminium in the near future. Ferro aluminium is widely used in the production of railway tracks.

Gadolinium Market: Global Gadolinium demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%to be valued at US$ 8.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032. The rising economies in Asia Pacific are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market: Global Cinnamic Aldehyde demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%to be valued at US$ 8.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032. Increasing investments in the FMCG business are predicted to drive industry demand due to its great potential.

Honing Oil Market: The global honing oil market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032. Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for solutions for the re-conditioning of the machines and mechanical parts are expected to accelerate the sales of honing oils in the global market.

Polybutylene Succinate Market: The global polybutylene succinate market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 76.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to be valued at US$ 158 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 5-years.

© Scoop Media