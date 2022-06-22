Communication Test And Measurement Market Is Expected To Reach USD 16.4 Bn By 2032 | Report By Future Market Insights

According to a recent study done by FMI, the communication test and measurement market are expected to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 7.4 Billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3%. Growing adoption of instrument management, maintenance, calibration, deployment of networks and repair technology is expected to boost the market growth over the analysis period.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions is also driving market growth. Additionally, the need for testing equipment and networks is critical in the lab and production environment, throughout the entire network lifecycle.

To cater to the varying bandwidth demands of services, service providers need a complete testing solution to ensure that their network can meet performance and accessibility requirements while maintaining QoS for mission-critical voice, video, and data traffic. In the communication and networking sector, rapid changes in network circulation, from voice to integrated voice, video, and data, have created a need for solutions to test performance and capacity, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the communication test and measurement market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global communication test and measurement market to be valued at US$ 7.4 Billion by 2022-end

The U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 5.9 Billion of global market demand for Communication Test and Measurement Market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, communication test and measurement demand expanded at a CAGR of 9.2%

Wireless test solutions to flourish at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global communication test and measurement market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In June 2020, Keysight announced the first oscilloscope with eight analog channels at 6 GHz and 16 simultaneous digital channels, enabling customers to reduce test bench and workflow complexity to achieve higher performance as well as accurate and repeatable multi-channel measurement in a single instrument.

In April 2020, NI announced a standalone 5G radio test user equipment. The latest release adds test and validation options for standalone 5G radio networks.

In March 2020, Anritsu Corporation introduced its SmartStudio NR (SSNR) environment for interactive GUI-based functional 5G device testing as control software of Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A.

In March 2020, VIAVI introduced Test Suite for O-RAN specifications. O-RAN is being adopted by operators and equipment manufacturers worldwide to reduce infrastructure procurement, deployment, and operational costs, as well as lower the barrier to entry for product innovation.

Know More About What the Communication Test and Measurement Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Communication Test and Measurement Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Communication Test and Measurement Industry Report

By Test Solutions:

Wireless Communication Test and Measurement Solutions

Wireline Communication Test and Measurement Solutions

By Service:

Communication Test and Measurement for Product Support Service

Communication Test and Measurement for Professional Service

Communication Test and Measurement for Managed Service

By Type of Test:

Enterprise Communication Test and Measurement

Field Network Communication Test and Measurement

Lab and Manufacturing Communication Test and Measurement

Network Assurance Communication Test and Measurement

By Organization Size:

Communication Test and Measurement for Small and Medium Enterprises

Communication Test and Measurement for Large Enterprises

By End User:

Communication Test and Measurement for Network Equipment Manufacturers

Communication Test and Measurement for Mobile Device Manufacturers

Communication Test and Measurement for Telecommunication Service Providers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

