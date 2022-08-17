World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF, MPI And Fiji Agencies Begin Fishing Monitoring Work In Pacific

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

 

Royal New Zealand Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMNZS Wellington has departed Fiji to begin monitoring operations for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing for the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) in the Pacific.

With a crew of 60, four Ministry for Primary Industries Fishery Officers and a Fijian Fishery Officer embarked, the ship and a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3K-2 Orion aircraft will support Operation Island Chief. Two Vanuatu Fishery Officers are also expected to join the operation.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Philip Davies said that monitoring fishing, and maritime security operations in the South West Pacific, were two of the key roles for the Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessels and the Air Force’s maritime patrol aircraft.

“We undertake these operations regularly throughout the year, for the FFA, MPI and at the direct request of Pacific nations,” he said.

“It’s an important job that ensures vessels in the exclusive economic zones and international waters are following best practice fishing methods and helps to maintain sustainable fish stocks.”

MPI Director of Compliance Services, Gary Orr, said that the collaboration with the NZDF gave Fishery Officers the reach to patrol a vast area.

“Our team will be boarding and inspecting fishing vessels to ensure they are following all regulations designed to support sustainable fisheries management,” he said.

“A key focus will be inspecting catch records and fish holds for potential offending as well as ensuring they’re using the correct seabird mitigation equipment.

“We’ll also be working alongside Fishery Officers from a number of Pacific Island countries when we patrol their waters so that we can share best practice in fisheries compliance and build both our capabilities and those of our Pacific neighbours.”

Operation Island Chief is one mission in a range of support activities currently being conducted by the New Zealand Defence Force in partnership with Pacific Island countries under Operation Mahi Tahi, until October this year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>

UNFCCC: Simon Stiell Appointed New Executive Secretary
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell as the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat based in Bonn, Germany...
More>>



Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


Somalia: ‘We Cannot Wait For Famine To Be Declared; We Must Act Now’
Rising acute food insecurity in Somalia has caused more than 900,000 people to flee their homes in search of humanitarian assistance since January last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned... More>>

UN: American West Faces Water And Power Shortages Due To Climate Crisis
Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States are at dangerously low levels due to the climate crisis and overconsumption of water, which could affect water and electricity supply for millions in six western states and Mexico, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 