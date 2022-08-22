World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Black Sea Wheat And Fertiliser Export Agreements: Will The West Keep To Its Side Of The Bargain?

Monday, 22 August 2022, 6:07 pm
Opinion: Lowell Manning

The success or failure of the UN-Turkish initiative for grain and fertisliser exports though the Black Sea over the coming weeks is likely to have a profound impact on the world economy in the years to come.

The widely reported agreement on restarting grain exports from the Ukraine by way of the Black Sea can be seen as a triumph of diplomacy. Teams led by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan succeeded, over several months, in bridging the vast gulf between Russia and Ukraine, allowing the export of desperately needed food to be resumed. As of Saturday 20 August, 27 ships carrying about 650,000 tonnes of grain had already left Ukraine for Africa and elsewhere. Grain futures contracts through to 2025 have fallen to around US$260/tonne, potentially reducing world inflation pressures.

Russia is keeping to its side of the bargain. Its agreement with the UN provides for unhindered export of Ukraine grain for an initial, but renewable, period of 120 days. That is the agreement that has been widely reported in the world press.

There is, though, a second parallel or “mirror” agreement that provides for unhindered export of Russian grain and fertilizer by way of the Black Sea. The mirror agreement has been poorly reported, particularly in Western media; perhaps, in part, because the mirror agreement provides for the UN to “facilitate” the export of grain and fertiliser from Russia.

The mirror agreement is worded that way because export of grain and fertiliser from Russia is not technically sanctioned. Instead, the US and its allies have applied draconian sanctions on the practical ability of Russia to export its products. Those sanctions are primarily financial (like the suspension of Russia from the SWIFT international settlement system), logistical (like sanctions against shipping) and insurance (making shipping too risky). It seems the UN is working behind the scenes to meet its commitment to Russia under the mirror agreement. Both agreements are very much in the wider world interest whatever the US geopolitical objectives may be.

The UN has about 90 days left to finalise export facilitation and enable world food supplies and prices to be normalised. If the West (the US and its allies) do not support the UN commitment allowing Russian exports to resume, it is unlikely Russia will extend the Ukraine export agreement beyond the initial 120 days. And that would return the world to the situation that existed prior to the agreements being reached. The export of Ukraine’s remaining grain harvest from last year and its new grain harvest from this year would again be slowed to a trickle and Russia’s grain and fertiliser will continue to be excluded from world markets.

Whatever one’s view of the Ukraine war may be, the Black Sea grain export agreements do seem to pit resolution of the world’s economic, hunger, and inflation crises against the narrower geopolitical interests of the US and its allies. Whatever the twists and turns yet to come, the West is faced with a stark choice: its interests or the world’s interests. We know where the UN stands on that but what choice will the West make?

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lowell Manning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>

UNFCCC: Simon Stiell Appointed New Executive Secretary
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell as the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat based in Bonn, Germany...
More>>



Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


Somalia: ‘We Cannot Wait For Famine To Be Declared; We Must Act Now’
Rising acute food insecurity in Somalia has caused more than 900,000 people to flee their homes in search of humanitarian assistance since January last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned... More>>

UN: American West Faces Water And Power Shortages Due To Climate Crisis
Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States are at dangerously low levels due to the climate crisis and overconsumption of water, which could affect water and electricity supply for millions in six western states and Mexico, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 