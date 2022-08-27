World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Business Leaders Pledge Support For New Asia-Pacific Green Deal

Saturday, 27 August 2022, 5:15 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Recognizing the role that the private sector can play in scaling up climate action, government and business leaders from across the region have declared their support for an Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business.

The declaration was adopted at the Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2022 today, co-hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN).

The Green Deal for Business encourages companies to go greener, to work to decarbonize both their own operations as well as those of their supply chains, change towards a more circular economy to minimize waste, and to build smart, water-efficient and climate-resilient cities.

Highlighting the urgent need to redouble efforts to regain the momentum to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), United Nations Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana called for coordinated efforts by governments and the private sector.

“The crisis has shown that the region needs to invest in its health infrastructure, address the digital divide and improve trade, transport and energy connectivity,” said Alisjahbana, adding that inflationary pressures and a surge in prices of agricultural commodities and energy are challenging post-pandemic recovery efforts, particularly in developing countries, where high food and energy prices could push many into poverty.

George Lam, Chair of ESBN and President of the Hong Kong-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Foundation, said: “From the COVID-19 pandemic, we must build back better, together and that means investing in smarter, greener solutions to further develop the Green Economy. I urge businesses to wholeheartedly adopt and implement the new Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business through taking specific actions towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

Delegates at this year’s Forum also explored how business innovation, new technologies and new industries could be harnessed in pursuit of a new green economy.

“The digital economy will be important for green policies,” said Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Finance of Thailand, adding that the digital transformation can significantly reduce internal and external costs, and promote green innovation such as smart city development.

“We need to bring onboard the private sector to deal with climate change in a meaningful way. Without the private sector significantly reducing emissions, we will not meet any of the global climate plans. The private sector is also ultimately the source of most solutions - it’s the private sector that can innovate, create green products and finance green investments,” said John Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce.

The Asia-Pacific Business Forum has been held annually since 2004 and invites governments, businesses, civil society and academics from all over the region to dialogue and identify innovative solutions and recommendations for the private sector to better contribute to greener and more sustainable development.

This year’s APBF urges businesses across Asia-Pacific region to sign up to the Green Deal for Business Declaration to demonstrate that businesses must take a leading role in the green transformation towards a low carbon, climate-resilient and sustainable new economy.

For more information: https://www.unescap.org/events/2022/asia-pacific-business-forum-2022#

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 