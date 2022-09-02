Caritas Responds To Deadly Pakistan Floods

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is sending a solidarity grant of $10,000 NZD to partners at Caritas Pakistan to assist with the recovery and ongoing relief following the devastating floods across Pakistan.

The recent heavy rainfalls have resulted in devastating floods across Pakistan, submerging over one-third of the country in water. Latest figures show that the floods have resulted in over 1000 deaths and with over 1500 people injured. A total of 116 districts have been affected out of 160 districts in the country.

Caritas Pakistan continues to respond to the dramatic situation after the floods have surged across the country, overflowing riverbanks, inundating houses and fields, and killing hundreds of people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Pakistan, and especially our partners and the communities who are helping to assist those in most need.

Caritas will be accepting further donations towards the Pakistan floods to help with ongoing relief work. Donations can be made to Caritas online through the Pakistan Flood relief fund (www.caritas.org.nz/donate-online) or via our bank account 03-0518-0211216-00 (please include first & last name in the reference as well as email address, and put "Pakistan" as the code).

