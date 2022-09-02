World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Caritas Responds To Deadly Pakistan Floods

Friday, 2 September 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Caritas Aotearoa

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is sending a solidarity grant of $10,000 NZD to partners at Caritas Pakistan to assist with the recovery and ongoing relief following the devastating floods across Pakistan.

The recent heavy rainfalls have resulted in devastating floods across Pakistan, submerging over one-third of the country in water. Latest figures show that the floods have resulted in over 1000 deaths and with over 1500 people injured. A total of 116 districts have been affected out of 160 districts in the country.

Caritas Pakistan continues to respond to the dramatic situation after the floods have surged across the country, overflowing riverbanks, inundating houses and fields, and killing hundreds of people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Pakistan, and especially our partners and the communities who are helping to assist those in most need.

Caritas will be accepting further donations towards the Pakistan floods to help with ongoing relief work. Donations can be made to Caritas online through the Pakistan Flood relief fund (www.caritas.org.nz/donate-online) or via our bank account 03-0518-0211216-00 (please include first & last name in the reference as well as email address, and put "Pakistan" as the code).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Caritas Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>


UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>



UN: Atomic Energy Experts Head To Stricken Nuclear Power Station
A team of UN atomic energy experts set out on Monday for Zaporizhzya nuclear power station in Ukraine, after months of rising tensions between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who have accused each other of shelling the plant... More>>




Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


UN: Chief Disappointed Nuclear Treaty Conference Ends Without Consensus
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has highlighted the need for dialogue to reduce the nuclear threat after countries failed to reach consensus at a conference to review the landmark Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), his Spokesperson said on Saturday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 