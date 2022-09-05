World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Jordan: Rise In Juvenile Suicide Cases Necessitates Scrutiny Of Juvenile Justice System

Monday, 5 September 2022, 5:27 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The hostility and isolation experienced by vulnerable children held in juvenile detention centres (JDCs) in Jordan has proven to have a lasting negative impact on both their psychosocial and educational development, said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. It is therefore crucial to provide Jordanian youths in JDCs with a safe and rehabilitative environment that will help facilitate their reintegration into society and mitigate violent or otherwise aggressive behaviour.

In recent years, Jordan has seen an increase in delinquent behaviours among juveniles. According to the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), the average number of juveniles detained and sentenced was 270 in 2020, a year Jordan witnessed a 31 percent rise in its juvenile suicide rate.

An assessment of the country’s juvenile justice system conducted by Euro-Med Monitor found that it does not fully align with international standards, and most prominently with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), ratified by Jordan in 1991.

“The most recent reforms made to Jordan’s Juvenile Law No. 32 of 2014 engender violations at all three stages—the trial as well as the pre- and post-trial stages—violations that are a widespread occurrence”, said Carma Estetieh, a legal researcher at Euro-Med Monitor.

Estetieh explained that the law stipulates that, upon apprehension and arrest, all child cases must be handled by the Juvenile Police Department, with the exception of cases involving drugs, which are to be handled by the Jordanian national police, or Public Security Directorate (PSD). In reality, however, the vast majority of youth cases are handled by the PSD. Adults and children are consequently are transported in the same police vehicles, and kept in the same waiting rooms and cells during the first 24 hours of being held.

“This clear violation of Article 5(a) of the law poses a huge threat to the safety of these children”, Estetieh added.

International standards on juvenile justice require pre-trial detention to be an exceptional measure reserved for very serious offences. The decision must be made by a competent and impartial judicial body, and be subject to regular review.

In Jordan, pre-trial detention is quite common, and accused children are not made aware of their length of stay, nor are their cases reviewed regularly. Most significantly, detained juveniles are not separated from those who are convicted, as most JDCs are joint correctional and rehabilitation centres.

Although the judicial proceedings appear to be conducted in accordance with Juvenile Law No. 32 and relevant international standards, the social inquiry reports prepared by probation officers that inform judges on the backgrounds of children being tried are of poor quality.

Moreover, the majority of convicted children placed in JDCs see their education disrupted, and are surrounded and influenced by delinquent behaviours that make them more likely to reoffend. Although the law does require juveniles to be separated according to the gravity of crimes, this is not the case in practice.

The assessment concluded that alternative detention methods serve the same purpose as incarceration does, while shielding children from exposure to more serious delinquent tendencies by allowing them to maintain positive ties with their families and other community members and protecting them from the stigma of institutionalisation.

Therefore, it is in the best interest of children and in accordance with the law to strengthen and fund alternative post-trial detention implementation mechanisms, with the aim of building psychosocial skills and equipping youth with necessary tools to reintegrate into their communities.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>


UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>



UN: Atomic Energy Experts Head To Stricken Nuclear Power Station
A team of UN atomic energy experts set out on Monday for Zaporizhzya nuclear power station in Ukraine, after months of rising tensions between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who have accused each other of shelling the plant... More>>




Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


UN: Chief Disappointed Nuclear Treaty Conference Ends Without Consensus
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has highlighted the need for dialogue to reduce the nuclear threat after countries failed to reach consensus at a conference to review the landmark Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), his Spokesperson said on Saturday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 