Mayor Goff’s Statement On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:08 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

“On behalf of Auckland Council and the people of Auckland, I want to pass on to the Royal family our sympathy and sense of loss for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said.

“For most of us, she was the Queen and Head of State for New Zealand over the entirety of our lives.

“She pledged herself in her early twenties to the service of her nation and the Commonwealth. It was a pledge that she honoured for her whole life.

“She served with commitment and integrity and provided continuity and stability as Head of State.

“It was a privilege to meet her personally on a number of occasions during her many visits to Auckland and New Zealand.

“We mark today the end of the Elizabethan era, which lasted over 70 years, and we mourn the loss of a leader who earned the respect of our nation and the world.”

