UNDP Pacific-Pacific Islands Forum Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(Photo Supplied)

Suva, Fiji: The UN Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration between the two parties on 29 April 2024.

Grounded in key regional blueprints – UNDP Pacific’s Multi-Country Programme Document 2023-2027, the Forum Secretariat’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and its Implementation Plan (2023-2030) – the agreement will strengthen sustainable development initiatives across the region while recognizing the importance of regional cooperation and the collective endeavor required to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The MOU aligns with the 2050 Strategy's call for a united Pacific by focusing on strengthening support for areas like political leadership, governance, regionalism, people-centered development, and peace and security. Through this collaboration, PIFS and UNDP will ensure all Pacific Island Countries have a voice in shaping and implementing the Strategy.

The agreement recognizes the importance of a regional architecture that includes PIFS at the apex, allowing for close-knit ties with regional, multilateral and global partners.

Acting Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Esala Nayasi, said the agreement reflected the principles of dialogue and engagement between Council of Regional Organizations of the Pacific and the UN, as endorsed at the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

"The successful delivery of the 2050 Strategy requires effective resource mobilization and policy alignment driven by strategic partnerships, improved capabilities, and strengthening systems at regional and national levels.

"Collaborative efforts like the partnership between the Pacific Islands Forum and UNDP play a vital role in turning ambitious goals into concrete results. It is through working together that we can guarantee the initiatives and aid offered to the Pacific not only align with but actively advance our vision for 2050,” he said.

Munkhtuya Altangerel, Resident Representative with the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, said the agreement stands as a significant step toward a more prosperous and secure Blue Pacific.

“Pacific leaders have stated that securing the future of the Pacific cannot be left to chance, it requires a long-term vision, strategy, and commitment. Through this MOU, together we can create and expand essential programs that address regional needs across various sectors. With unwavering commitment and a focus on collective action, we can turn the vision of a more secure and prosperous Blue Pacific into reality, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.”

The MOU was signed at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva.

