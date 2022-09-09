World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PLA Media Clients And Founder React To The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: PLA Media

"We at The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) will always be indebted to Her Majesty for acknowledging and recognizing our organization during our inception. I have never met anyone so divine, dignified, dedicated and most importantly so kind. She was the founder of 'Girl Power.' She lived and died for the people. The mother of all. May God bless her soul." - Dr Shamender Talwar FRSA, Co-Founder of The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF)

"The Queen represented, as public figure, people all over the globe. I had the sincere pleasure of performing for her at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Tex. She was so gracious and I was honored to be allowed to speak to her after the performance." - Gary Morris

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was possibly the most admired person in the world, and most of us have never known a world without her. Her lineage has ties to Tudor England and reaches into antiquity. Her legacy is now one for the ages. Sadly, the Queen is dead. Long live the King." - Deb Hunter, USA Today Best Selling Author, Historian and Host of the All Things Tudor podcast

"I was so especially honored to be chosen as a fellow by the Royal Society of the Arts in 2022 during Her Majesty the Queen's Royal Jubilee celebrating her admirable 70-year reign. What a testament to her dedicated service to her country and what a strong role model for women globally." - Pamela Lewis FRSA, President/CEO of PLA Media

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PLA Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 