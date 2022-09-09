PLA Media Clients And Founder React To The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

"We at The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) will always be indebted to Her Majesty for acknowledging and recognizing our organization during our inception. I have never met anyone so divine, dignified, dedicated and most importantly so kind. She was the founder of 'Girl Power.' She lived and died for the people. The mother of all. May God bless her soul." - Dr Shamender Talwar FRSA, Co-Founder of The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF)

"The Queen represented, as public figure, people all over the globe. I had the sincere pleasure of performing for her at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Tex. She was so gracious and I was honored to be allowed to speak to her after the performance." - Gary Morris

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was possibly the most admired person in the world, and most of us have never known a world without her. Her lineage has ties to Tudor England and reaches into antiquity. Her legacy is now one for the ages. Sadly, the Queen is dead. Long live the King." - Deb Hunter, USA Today Best Selling Author, Historian and Host of the All Things Tudor podcast

"I was so especially honored to be chosen as a fellow by the Royal Society of the Arts in 2022 during Her Majesty the Queen's Royal Jubilee celebrating her admirable 70-year reign. What a testament to her dedicated service to her country and what a strong role model for women globally." - Pamela Lewis FRSA, President/CEO of PLA Media

