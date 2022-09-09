World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Flags At Half-mast To Mark Queen’s Passing

Friday, 9 September 2022, 11:21 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Today we acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who dedicated 70 years of service to her people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

1954 Visit - Hastings Parade

Many of our Hastings people will fondly remember her visit to our city in January of 1954. The Queen, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Watties Cannery and Hastings Boys High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn Street. She again visited in 1963, when she took the opportunity to tour a local orchard and learn more about our apple industry.

Today, Hastings District Council’s flags are at half-mast to mark the passing of the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of the Commonwealth. For those who wish to remember the Queen and share condolences, we will create opportunities to do so, including books of remembrance located in our Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 