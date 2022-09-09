Flags At Half-mast To Mark Queen’s Passing

Today we acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who dedicated 70 years of service to her people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

1954 Visit - Hastings Parade

Many of our Hastings people will fondly remember her visit to our city in January of 1954. The Queen, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Watties Cannery and Hastings Boys High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn Street. She again visited in 1963, when she took the opportunity to tour a local orchard and learn more about our apple industry.

Today, Hastings District Council’s flags are at half-mast to mark the passing of the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of the Commonwealth. For those who wish to remember the Queen and share condolences, we will create opportunities to do so, including books of remembrance located in our Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries.

