United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance For Afghanistan

Saturday, 24 September 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: US Department Of State

09/23/2022 01:00 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States is providing nearly $327 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan. This funding includes nearly $119 million through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and nearly $208 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, bringing the total U.S. humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries to more than $1.1 billion since the Taliban takeover one year ago in August 2021. The United States remains committed to the Afghan people and continues to call on other members of the international community to adhere to pledges made during the March 31 High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan.

This assistance from the United States will continue to support the scaled-up humanitarian response in Afghanistan and neighboring countries through international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations Population Fund, International Organization for Migration, and other implementing partners in the region. This funding will provide emergency cash, shelter, healthcare, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced persons and returnees; as well as protection, life-saving reproductive and maternal health, and gender-based violence prevention and response services. Funding will also continue to support multisectoral assistance to Afghans in neighboring countries, including health and nutrition services to Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan, particularly COVID-19 screening and vaccination services.

Our commitment to the people of Afghanistan is enduring. We provide assistance to people in need, regardless of their gender, race, sexual orientation, disability status, religion, or profession. We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this international response and urge others to generously support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs and maintain support for the Afghan people.

