World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Women Pave The Way For Gender- Responsive Resilience

Friday, 30 September 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: UN Women

Pacific women have paved the way for delivering gender-responsive and inclusive disaster risk reduction and resilience at the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) in Brisbane, Australia.

The regional conference was held last week, from 19th – 22nd of September for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started and brought together stakeholders from across Asia and the Pacific, to discuss how to transform the region’s future and move from coping with crises to building resilience. The conference was convened by UNDRR in partnership with the Australian Government.

Through the Women’s Resilience to Disasters (WRD) programme, UN Women and the Australian Government supported a 10 person delegation from across Fiji, Kiribati, and Vanuatu to attend the conference, and advocate for gender-responsive disaster risk reduction governance including women’s meaningful participation and leadership.

Makereta Konrote, Gender and Disaster Risk Reduction Consultant from UN Women, said Pacific women leaders were active in advocating for gender inclusion during the conference, which is reflected in the conference Co-chairs’ Statement.

The statement calls for a people-centred, gender-transformative, disability-inclusive, and human rights-based approach to disaster risk reduction, which “promotes and supports diverse participation and the leadership of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.”

Rahel Steinbach, the WRD Programme Coordinator from UN Women, said the conference made it possible for Pacific women and gender champions to connect, to discuss challenges and identify opportunities.

“The conference has reminded me of the importance of collective power and partnership and really connecting between communities, at the national, regional and global levels and the influence that this can have.”

Gender sessions before and during the conference, including a gender champions meeting and sessions on gender transformative risk reduction, addressing the risk faced by LGBTIQ+ people and people with Diverse SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics), and realising women’s leadership for resilience, confirmed the need for women to be at the centre of decision making and for delivering gender-transformative action.

James Gilling, now former First Assistant Secretary of the Humanitarian Partnerships Division for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), which funds the WRD programme, reiterated that the conference provided a platform for elevating Pacific women’s voices, and opportunities for networking and forming partnerships

“This was the first time the conference included the full participation of Pacific Island countries and to have Pacific women leaders bringing their knowledge, expertise and experience was critical for bringing attention to the differing needs of diverse communities,” he says.

“We will continue to work alongside our Pacific family to support gender transformative disaster risk reduction.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Women on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Royal Mint: Unveils Official Coin Effigy Of His Majesty King Charles III
The Royal Mint has today unveiled the official coin effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. The first coins to bear The King’s portrait are a special £5 Crown and 50 pence commemorating the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... More>>




Globetrotter: The Electricity Crisis In South Africa Continues To Brew
At the end of apartheid in 1994, only 36 percent of households in South Africa were electrified, with almost all white households having electric power and most Black households having no access to electricity... More>>



Pakistan: Children At Risk Of Snake Bites And Disease As 70% Of Flood-hit Families Live Without Proper Shelter
More than half (54%) of flood-hit families in Pakistan are sleeping outside in tents or makeshift shelters - often no more than flimsy plastic sheets - while approximately one in six (16%) have no shelter at all...
More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 