Vamos Bikes Makes Australian-leading E-Trike Available Through NDIS

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Vamos Bikes

Sydney, Australia –October 5, 2022Vamos Bikes Pty Ltd, Australian leader in electric bike offerings, announced it will offer its Australian-leading Vamos Papa Grande Pro Trike Bike on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

In addition to making the trike generally available to customers across Australia, the Trike can now be purchased at a discount to eligible customers through the scheme to provide sustainable mobility support for people with disabilities.

“For many people getting outside and riding a bicycle is not a simple task, and there just aren’t enough mobility options on the market,” said Michael Fatouris, co-founder of Vamos Bikes. “The Vamos Trike is one of the first of its kind in Australia, and this partnership with the NDIS reflects Vamos’ ongoing commitment to inclusivity and well-being.”

The Papa Grande Pro Trike has a range of 100km and can carry a weight in its rear carrier of up to 150kg, making it a viable and practical alternative to a car. Additionally, it allows individuals to experience the health benefits of riding a bicycle with added stability. The Trike features a pedal and hill assist function, which allows for complete control over the bike, even in steep or unstable environments.

“Many disability solutions only consider utility without considering the wide range of needs people may have,” said Conrad Pattinson, co-founder of Vamos bikes. “We want people to be able to ride a bike for as long as possible. The level of independence this sort of vehicle provides is really important for physical and mental well-being. Being able to choose where you go, and how you get there is a fundamental need for everyone.”

The Vamos Trike will be discounted through the NDIS to eligible customers across Australia, providing riders with more access to mobility tools, while the Trike can be purchased for non-eligible customers via local e-bike retailers or Vamos direct.

Aiming to change the way Australians think about emissions, Vamos’ ethos is sustainability first. The onboard lithium-Ion batteries are recyclable and have a longer life than regular batteries, while the 100km range for the Trike makes it one of the longest e-bike distances available in Australia.

The Trike is designed with a light aluminium frame, 250-500W Bafang motor, 21ah Li-ion Samsung battery, a colour screen, hand brake, and hydraulic disk brakes.

The Trike retails for $4,620.00 – $5,295.00, with NDIS-eligible customers able to purchase through the scheme at a significantly discounted rate depending on their NDIS coverage. For every sale Vamos will donate $50 to the Australian Conservation Foundation.

About Vamos

Founded by Bondi locals Michael Fatouris and Conrad Pattinson, Vamos was conceived with the mission of making cycling more accessible, while providing more sustainable commuter options. Vamos is environmentally focussed, aiming to get as many Australians off the road and onto the bike path as possible.

