Vertiv Signs New Channel Partnership With VirtualFlex To Uplift Fiji’s IT And Data Centre Resilience

Rapidly expanding Fijian IT partner sees surge in demand for UPS to support business continuity and maintain data centre resilience as power outages rise

Suva, Fiji [October 14, 2022] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today signed a new channel partnership with VirtualFlex, one of Fiji’s fastest-growing ICT solutions partners specialising in enterprise-level and cloud solutions. The partnership comes as demand in Fiji surges for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technology to maintain business continuity and IT and data centre availability during power outages.

The companies are targeting growth within Fiji’s government, financial services, healthcare, education and internet service providers, and have already signed a number of end user deals, including with Fiji Revenue & Customs Service and retail group Tappoo Group.

Fiji has experienced several unplanned power outages in the past few months, and the hurricane season is just around the corner. VirtualFlex CTO Navin Lal says the issue, coupled with major investments from the Government, ISPs, Service Providers and others, has emphasised the need for greater resilience and availability in IT and data centre systems.

“Fiji has become a far more digitised nation in recent years, largely driven by the pandemic,” said Mr Lal. “We need to be connected all the time, and we need the right systems in place to maintain that connectivity – the economy depends on it. Vertiv is a leader in this space, and we see a huge opportunity to help Fiji’s most important industries shore up their resilience, to help Fijian people and businesses stay connected.”

Mr Lal added that the partnership can benefit some of Fiji’s rapidly expanding industries including outsourcing, which has nearly tripled its employment numbers since 2019. “The modern outsourcing industry needs resilient cloud systems in place to provide a reliable service to key markets such as Australia and the U.S.,” he said. “We can help bring that peace of mind to this exciting industry as it expands.”

The partnership was at an event hosted by Vertiv and VirtualFlex at the Grand Pacific Hotel Fiji, attended by the Honourable Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Attorney General, Minister for Economy, Civil Service and Communications, and Minister responsible for climate change.

Vertiv Business Development Manager Chris Westall said reliable data centre infrastructure will provide huge benefits as Fiji faces continual outages.

“On one hand, reliable infrastructure will maintain IT and business continuity when there are power outages,” said Mr Westall. “On the other, if roads and modes of transportation are also out of action, more people will be able to reliably work from anywhere across all kinds of applications while these systems are being repaired.

“Vertiv’s global experience as an architect of continuity and VirtualFlex’s local expertise and service will be a powerful combination for governments and enterprises alike.”

About VirtualFlex

Established in 2015, VirtualFlex is a fast-growing Information Technology Company offering IT products from personal use to delivering Enterprise level and Cloud solutions to Government Departments, Private Sector and Internet Service Providers.

VirtualFlex has provided IT consulting and professional services to assist customers leverage and realise the benefits of cloud, virtualisation and storage technologies. The benefits include reducing capital and operating expenses, enhancing IT resilience and flexibility, providing business continuity and improving overall IT agility.

VirtualFlex delivers high-end architected virtualisation, storage and end-user computing solutions based upon discover, develop, execute and review methodology. Our clients benefit from an integrated suite of IT services, from assessing readiness for cloud and delivery of top of the market reference architectures through to the realisation of the benefits of virtualised infrastructure with IT service management consultancy. We are your trusted partner for the virtualisation era.

We deliver our full suite of infrastructure technology and capability solutions across three integrated service offerings. Each offering is delivered by specialist teams of engineers and consultants.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

