World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Be Vigilant When Engaging With Golden Events Fiji- Council

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 7:36 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

Exercise extreme caution! This important alert is being issued by the Consumer Council of Fiji to consumers who are contemplating engaging with “Golden Events Fiji”. The Council has received complaints whereby Golden Event Fiji had failed to deliver services after taking deposits from consumers. This has left consumers in a state of distraught and worry as they have lost hundreds.

The trader in question operates via social media and offers services such as mandap decorations (Hindu wedding) and birthday/party decorations. It also offers mehndi services. In one of the cases lodged at the Council, a consumer paid $350.00 to Golden Events Fiji for the decoration of the wedding venue however, the trader failed to turn up on the wedding day. Attempts made by the consumer to contact the said trader proved futile.

As such deceptive practices by the trader in question drain the happiness out of once-in-a-lifetime occasions leaving a dejected mark in consumer memories, CCoF Chief Executive Officer Ms Seema Shandil has called on consumers to be vigilant as we are approaching the holiday season which is marked by numerous events and functions.

“Many consumers will be looking to hire event managers/ wedding decorators/ hall or event venues; hence consumer vigilance is core when engaging with such traders. Consumers are also urged to contact the Council, should they need any advice on the same,” said Ms Shandil.

Businesses providing such services have a fiduciary responsibility of providing timely and quality services to which they have agreed. In instances they cannot provide services due to genuine reasons, they must inform the consumers well in advance and provide a full refund so that other arrangements can be made.

Any consumer facing similar issues with Golden Events Fiji or other events management company are urged to lodge their complaints via the toll-free National Consumer Helpline 155 or email Complaints@consumersfiji.org

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


WHO: Northern Ethiopia Facing Devastating Spike In Preventable Disease
The UN health agency WHO expressed serious concerns on Friday about a likely spike in a range of preventable diseases in Ethiopia’s northern regions - and in particular Tigray – caused by nearly two years of conflict and chronic aid access problems...
More>>

UN: No ‘Credible Pathway’ To 1.5C Limit, UNEP Warns
National pledges to reduce harmful emissions offer little hope of avoiding climate disaster, UN climate experts said on Thursday, in an urgent appeal for a radical transformation of the energy sector, before it’s too late... More>>




UNICEF: Heatwaves To Impact Almost Every Child On Earth By 2050
Heatwaves have become an unavoidable health hazard for many nations, but new data indicates that they are set to affect virtually every child on earth by 2050, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, warned on Tuesday... More>>


UN: Millions Face Flooding Threat Across West And Central Africa
In west and central Africa, some 3.4 million people need help after destructive flooding, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.
The alert comes amid the worst floods in a decade... More>>

Sudan: Bloodbath In Blue Nile, Authorities Must Protect Civilians From Tribal Violence
Sudanese authorities must take serious measures to protect civilians, control tribal violence in the country, and ensure that the rule of law is implemented after hundreds of people were killed and injured in the most recent rounds of violence in the Blue Nile state... More>>


UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 