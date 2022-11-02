Be Vigilant When Engaging With Golden Events Fiji- Council

Exercise extreme caution! This important alert is being issued by the Consumer Council of Fiji to consumers who are contemplating engaging with “Golden Events Fiji”. The Council has received complaints whereby Golden Event Fiji had failed to deliver services after taking deposits from consumers. This has left consumers in a state of distraught and worry as they have lost hundreds.

The trader in question operates via social media and offers services such as mandap decorations (Hindu wedding) and birthday/party decorations. It also offers mehndi services. In one of the cases lodged at the Council, a consumer paid $350.00 to Golden Events Fiji for the decoration of the wedding venue however, the trader failed to turn up on the wedding day. Attempts made by the consumer to contact the said trader proved futile.

As such deceptive practices by the trader in question drain the happiness out of once-in-a-lifetime occasions leaving a dejected mark in consumer memories, CCoF Chief Executive Officer Ms Seema Shandil has called on consumers to be vigilant as we are approaching the holiday season which is marked by numerous events and functions.

“Many consumers will be looking to hire event managers/ wedding decorators/ hall or event venues; hence consumer vigilance is core when engaging with such traders. Consumers are also urged to contact the Council, should they need any advice on the same,” said Ms Shandil.

Businesses providing such services have a fiduciary responsibility of providing timely and quality services to which they have agreed. In instances they cannot provide services due to genuine reasons, they must inform the consumers well in advance and provide a full refund so that other arrangements can be made.

Any consumer facing similar issues with Golden Events Fiji or other events management company are urged to lodge their complaints via the toll-free National Consumer Helpline 155 or email Complaints@consumersfiji.org

© Scoop Media

